CS Disco CEO quits amid misconduct investigation as unrelated class action lawsuit looms

CEO Kiwi Camara speaks to staffers during a meeting at CS Disco's Austin offices in this file photo. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

An Austin legal software firm is in hot water as its CEO steps down amid misconduct allegations, and as the company separately faces a class action lawsuit for unrelated allegations related to misleading shareholders.

Earlier this month, CS Disco announced CEO Kiwi Camara had resigned from the company, effective immediately, an unusual move for C-suite executives who typically leave weeks or months after announcing a future departure. Camara also forfeited hefty stock options when he resigned on Sept. 10.

An SEC filing announcing the departure said that the resignation "was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices."

Now, the Wall Street Journal has reported the departure followed allegations the CEO groped a young female employee during a company dinner, which led to an investigation by the company's board and outside lawyers.

Camara founded the company, which makes an artificial intelligence platform to assist legal teams, in 2013 in Houston. Disco opened an engineering hub in Austin in 2015 before moving its headquarters to Austin in 2018. Camara, the youngest-ever graduate of Harvard law school, was a lawyer before he became a technology entrepreneur. The company went public in 2021.

Wall Street Journal's report said the CEO quit after the company's board began investigating allegations, citing current and former employees. The report said the groping incident occurred at a Sept. 6 staff dinner, but also came more than a year after a separate employee made a formal complaint about Camara's behavior towards young female employees. The dinner incident triggered an investigation by outside lawyers, the report said.

The report said the incident, which was reported to Human Resources that same night, occurred at a companywide happy hour in an Austin food hall where Camara encouraged employees to take tequila shots. Later that night, the report said Camara also invited some employees to dinner where he pushed roasted meat into the face of the young employee, telling her to eat it "like an animal," the report said. It also said Camara groped the woman and later tried to convince her to go to his condo, but employees intervened, the report said.

Wall Street Journal cited over a dozen current and former CS Disco employees as well as other people familiar with the incident.

The article also said Camara ran a program at the company called the Emerging Leader Rotational program, designed to recruit new college graduates who would then rotate through the company. The report said Camara had young female ELRP associates do rotations in the CEO's office, and Camara would often entertain the associates and other employees at his apartment where he would allegedly pressure them to drink and smoke cigars.

It's not the first-time allegations against Camara have surfaced. In 2018 a former employee filed a lawsuit against Camara and the company alleging age and gender discrimination, as well as retaliation and fraud.

In the complaint, the former employee alleged that Camara is a "controlling presence" who engaged in "eccentric and erratic behavior" that included controlling and influencing female employees to be "young, pretty and dressed a certain way." The complaint also alleged that Camara would not hire a female receptionist without seeing a picture first, but did not keep the same practice for men. A portion of the lawsuit was dismissed, and the parties agreed to dismiss the rest.

Camara, who graduated from Harvard Law at 19, also faced controversy in his first year of law school, according to a report from the Harvard Crimson at the time. The report said Camara posted course outlines that included an abbreviation for the N-word in a database used by Harvard Law students to share notes. The incident made national news at the time, and Camara said in the Crimson that he couldn't explain why he used that term.

Trouble with investors

Outside of the allegations against Camara, the company is also facing multiple class action lawsuits that were filed this month. The lawsuits allege that the company made false or misleading statements related to its revenue growth, and its ability to see changes in demand from customers over time.

Disco representatives could not be immediately reached for comment for this story.

In July 2021, when Disco went public, pricing for the initial public offering was at $32 a share. At the time the company had over 300 employees and more than 900 customers according to Securities filings, with plans to grow its staff and technology offerings. Shares more than doubled after the company went public, reaching $65.67 a share during Disco's stock peak in September 2021. FactSet estimated the company was worth $3.8 billion at the time.

But the peak was followed by stumbles and declines in the company's stock. By January 2022 the company's stock was trading at just over $28 a share, followed by just over $6 a share a year later. That month the company said it would lay off 7% of staff. The company's stock was trading at just over $6 as of Thursday evening.

This month multiple firms announced class action lawsuits were filed against the company including ones by Bernman Tabacco and National shareholder rights litigation firm The Schall Law Firm. Both firms announced their investigations in mid September. A number of other firms have also announced the class action nationally.

The complaints follow an August 2022 earnings report from the company that showed significant slowdown in revenue growth compared to previous quarters. During the meeting the company also said it would no longer be issuing guidance for later quarters. At the same time, Camara, then still CEO, denied that the revenue declines were the result of losing a major customer. The day after the earnings report and a call with investors CS Disco's stock dropped 53%.

The Berman Tabacco complaint alleges that as the "truth began to emerge" the day of the earnings report, that "shocked investors and analysts alike." The complaint alleges the company "had known for months" it was losing business from some of its biggest customers and had not disclosed it to investors.

