CS Disco, Inc.'s (NYSE:LAW) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.7x CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.2x and even P/S higher than 10x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does CS Disco's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, CS Disco's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like CS Disco's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 1.2%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 97% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 15% each year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 16% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that CS Disco's P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does CS Disco's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of CS Disco's revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

