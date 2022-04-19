U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

CS Genetics Appoints Chad Geringer as Vice President of Global Sales

·3 min read

Experienced Sales Leader to Drive Global Adoption of Disruptive Products for Single Cell Genomics

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Chad Geringer as Vice President of Global Sales. Chad will build and lead the company's global sales organization as the company launches its single cell genomics technology, which employs a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow and leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that plugs directly into existing laboratory infrastructure.

CS Genetics Logo
CS Genetics Logo

Chad joins CS Genetics from Twist Bioscience where he served as Director of Americas and EMEA sales for their NGS product portfolio. Prior to Twist, Chad spent over 15 years at Illumina where he held a variety of sales, support, and broader commercial roles across the world, including Director of Global Commercial Partnerships, and Head of Regional Accounts and Technologies in EMEA. Chad also spent nearly a decade as a laboratory scientist at Eli Lilly, where he applied genomics technologies to projects spanning drug discovery and development. Chad completed his Master's in Medical and Molecular Genetics at Indiana University.

"We're excited to partner with Chad to deliver our disruptive products for single cell genomics to customers around the world" said Jeremy Preston, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer at CS Genetics. "Chad brings a wealth of leadership and commercial experience in genomics spanning diverse products, geographies and markets. He also brings deep technical knowledge, intimate understanding of applications and needs across key customer types, and a passion for enabling scientists with ground-breaking technology. It's a privilege to welcome a recognized industry leader of Chad's caliber to spearhead our high-performance global sales organization"

CS Genetics has developed a disruptive platform for single cell genomics which leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology instead of solid-phase hardware or complex, multi-step/multi-tube indexing schemes. CS Genetics' platform offers a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow that requires only standard laboratory plasticware, the ability to rapidly deploy on existing high-throughput lab-automation infrastructure, a unique fixation-free workflow pause-point at cell collection to enable asynchronous sample collection/storage, and a cost profile that is structurally inaccessible to leading on-market single-cell platforms.

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to serve the scientific community with CS Genetics' highly enabling single cell technology. Over the course of my career I have been involved with several other disruptive genomics technologies and immediately recognized the potential for CS Genetics' single cell solution to unlock new markets and truly democratize single cell genomics. The simplicity and scalability of the technology will enable scientists across the spectrum to adopt single cell – from small, academic research labs to large biopharma." said Chad Geringer, Vice President of Global Sales at CS Genetics.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California and Cambridge, UK. The company's product portfolio leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, providing a clear commercial path globally without the extensive, multi-prong litigation risks borne by other platforms within the single cell market. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact info@csgenetics.com.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cs-genetics-appoints-chad-geringer-as-vice-president-of-global-sales-301528236.html

SOURCE CS Genetics

