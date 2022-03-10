U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.75
    -48.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,890.00
    -375.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,531.75
    -203.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -28.90 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.54
    +3.84 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.50
    +23.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1085
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.97
    -1.16 (-3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9710
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,308.52
    -2,692.98 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.53
    -45.82 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.76
    -113.96 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

CS Global Partners: Dominica Expands its Worldwide Diplomatic Ties

CS Global Partners
·5 min read
CS Global Partners
CS Global Partners

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth of Dominica continues to strengthen its international ties, as reflected by the country’s recent signing of an agreement with Syria establishing mutual diplomatic relations.

The signing ceremony took place on 07 March 2022 at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of Syria to the United Nations in New York City, United States.

The diplomatic commitment between the two countries was formalised by their respective Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, namely: Loreen Bannis-Roberts (Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations) and Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh (Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations).

According to Ambassador Sabbagh of Syria, the Commonwealth of Dominica and Syria share the desire of continuing to pursue multifaceted bilateral communication with each other, with the official signing of the agreement establishing diplomatic relations as a prelude towards this goal.

Additionally, cooperation and coordination on multiple areas of focus as well as increased mutual support on international forums are also representative cases of joint actions that are prospected to further grow in future outlooks.

Similarly, Ambassador Roberts of the Commonwealth of Dominica spoke very positively of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, by expressing the keenness of the Commonwealth of Dominica on discovering and developing all possible opportunities for bilateral cooperation across a varied range of realms.

Notably, the agreement signed by Dominica and Syria provides an example of the intention of both countries in adhering to the Charter of the United Nations and the universal principles that it stipulates in regard to friendly relations between Member States, in addition to their willingness in exchanging experience for mutual benefit and complying to the high standards presented by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations for the maintenance of bilateral partnerships.

Formalising diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and Syria represents another step for the so-called ‘Nature Isle’ of the Caribbean towards the expansion of its bilateral relations across the globe, by bolstering the popularity of the island on a global sphere and enabling the nation to have strong travel prospects in several regions around the world.

Syria is, in fact, one of the several locations in the list of Middle Eastern countries with which Dominica has improved diplomatic ties and travelling arrangements over time, which recently included Kuwait in 2021 and the United Arab Emirates since early 2020. This significantly makes the Commonwealth of Dominica also favourably placed to develop global businesses and create strong ties with international communities.

The Commonwealth of Dominica gained political independence from Britain and gained membership in the United Nationals in 1978. The country has therefore, almost half a century of experience as a player in the global arena, building the foundations for further national development.

As a Small Island Developing State, Dominica is also readily prepared for potential social and economic vulnerabilities that may affect it and its neighbouring countries through the consistent revenue that it channels to finance the projects funded by the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Initiatives subsidised by the direct foreign investment transferred through Dominica’s CBI Programme, in fact, contribute to the island’s education and tourism sector, healthcare infrastructure, as well as the creation of environmentally friendly resorts and villas and hurricane-resistant homes for Dominican families.

Citizenship by Investment programmes offer the opportunity to legally acquire citizenship of a country in return of a contribution to a government fund of that country or investment in one of its pre-approved real estate projects. CBI programmes ultimately provide a unique occasion for investors wishing to access increased business opportunities as well as for countries that may benefit from foreign direct investment to assure wider economic growth to its citizens.

Established in 1993, the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme is one of the longest standing in the citizenship by investment industry, welcoming foreign investors from across the globe to obtain citizenship of the nation from over 30 decades. Prospective applicants are, in fact, reassured by the reliability and validity of the Programme when applying to obtain citizenship of the country, as a process that many others have also chosen to undertake.

There are several additional attractive features of the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme.

As mentioned, the Commonwealth of Dominica enjoys worldwide diplomatic presence, and the global mobility the country grants to its citizens expands to around 150 countries and territories, including major global business hubs in Asia and Africa.

This permits businesspersons to enjoy enhanced financial geographical diversification where they become citizens of the island. The appeal and desirability of Dominica’s global mobility is, in fact, reflected in its citizens’ ability of greater freedom to travel for business and leisure, as well as an insurance policy enabling prompt access to medical or safety emergencies. In fact, while maximising financial outlooks through global mobility to global financial centres, second citizenship of Dominica also allows for enhanced personal security for oneself and one’s family against potential risk.

Significantly, citizens of Dominica can be considered as enjoying increased overall freedom and accessibility through the mobility that the country’s offers and the worldwide diplomatic ties it has established with nations.

The Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme protects its international reputation and partner nations by ensuring a high standard of integrity during its robust due diligence process, a vital part of the Programme’s proper functioning.

The due diligence process of Dominica allows for citizenship to be granted to the applicants that successfully pass stringent vetting, multi-tiered external and internal screening and submit all the complete and correct documentation through an authorised agent. In fact, the nation has been ranked as the world’s first citizenship by investment offering for 5 consecutive years in the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine, the CBI Index, earning high scores in the Due diligence category amongst others.

CS Global Partners is the world’s leading government advisory and marketing firm, specialising in residency and citizenship by investment solutions which developed the 2022 World Citizenship Report. The Word Citizenship Report identifies the demands and needs of global citizens and the corresponding progressive and innovative countries that address these. Global mobility in therein included as one of the five main motivators which skilled, talented, and wealthy individuals consider important to continue thriving.

Contact details:

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com / +447824029952


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • FuelCell stock sinks after wider-than-expected loss, while revenue more than doubles to top forecasts

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. sank 9.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of fuel cells for clean electric power generation reported a wider-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss, even as sales more than doubled to beat expectations. The net loss for the quarter to Jan. 31 narrowed to $41.4 million, or 11 cents a share, from a loss of $46.8 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 5 cents. Revenue rose 113.7% to $31.8 mi

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes after Alphabet Inc announced a similar split earlier this year. "Amazon's proposed stock split speaks volumes about how the world of trading has changed," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.