CSaaS Appoints Sales Powerhouse to Its Advisory Board

ODESSA, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / CSaaS Corporation ("CSaaS"), which provides tech companies in growth mode with easy access to a broad range of C-Level advisory services, today announces the appointment of Patricia Watkins, MBA, to its advisory board. Watkins, a 20-year veteran of the global hi-tech sector, will immediately start supporting clients with her proven revenue acceleration methodologies and global best-practices.

The best-selling Amazon author of Land and EXPAND and Driving MORE Sales, Watkins comes to CSaaS with an extensive background of success in high-impact sales acceleration. She has worked as an SVP and VP of Sales both in Silicon Valley and for Fortune 500 companies that have included HP, AT&T, Avaya, Internap, and NCR. She has an enviable track record of transforming underachieving sales teams in both the SMB and global enterprise verticals and has built sales organizations from the ground up, leading them from zero to over $800M in annual sales. At CSaaS, Watkins will support clients in building successful sales, channel-centric expansion, business development, alliances, marketing, and professional services teams.

"We are very pleased to welcome Patty to the CSaaS Advisory Board, where we are confident she will make a notable impact on speed to value with clients." says Leonidas Papadopoulos, fellow Advisory Board Member and award-winning international entrepreneur. "Patricia joins a dedicated team of doers at CSaaS who all are driven to deliver tangible results in their cross-functional domains of expertise, which encompass every facet of sales, marketing, finance, product-stack development strategies, IT infrastructure planning and legal preparation."

With the addition of Watkins to the Advisory Board, the company is well-positioned to continue its focus on providing both strategic and tactical expertise to clients, helping them to save time, save money, and help mitigate risk.

"With looming economic headwinds on the horizon, we understand that growing companies need tenured experience at the table now more than ever before," adds Papadopoulos. "With Patricia and her talented peers on the CSaaS Advisory Board, we come together as one formidable powerhouse of experience and practical knowledge to support our clients on their sometimes-treacherous journey growing from Seed to Series C."

Story continues

C-Suite as a Service from the CSaaS Corporation is a platform designed to provide stakeholders, CEOs and investors with unlimited access to all the expertise they need, how they need it and only when they need it.

For more information about CSaaS Corporation, please visit its website or contact:

CSaaS Corporation

Tel: USA (888) 505-5067

Email: expert@csaascorp.com

Brandify Group, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Brandify Group, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: CSaaS





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720100/CSaaS-Appoints-Sales-Powerhouse-to-Its-Advisory-Board



