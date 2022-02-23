U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board Member

·3 min read

Joe Newell joins board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell and gene therapy supply chain

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Joe Newell has been appointed to the company's board of directors. With this appointment the Board will comprise 9 directors.

Joe Newell, Atara Biotherapeutics COO and newest member of CSafe Global&#39;s Board of Directors
Joe Newell, Atara Biotherapeutics COO and newest member of CSafe Global's Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the CSafe board," said CSafe CEO and board member, Patrick Schafer. "His vast experience from across the biopharma industry, including his deep understanding of the cell and gene therapies space, will be invaluable to CSafe as we grow our business in that sector and further our mission to safely deliver life-enhancing products to patients."

"Joe is a pivotal addition to our board," said Bill Mitchell, CSafe Chairman of the Board and Executive in Residence for Frazier Healthcare Partners. "Expanding our portfolio to meet the unique needs of the cell and gene therapy market has been a core strategic focus for CSafe. Joe's expert guidance in this space will help accelerate our expansion of a truly client-centric solution."

Mr. Newell has spent his near 30-year career in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. He most recently served as Chief Operations Officer for Atara Biotherapeutics, a pioneer in allogeneic T-cell immunotherapies for patients with serious diseases including hematologic cancers, autoimmune disease and solid tumors. At Atara he oversaw Process Sciences, Manufacturing, Quality, Program Management, Alliance Management, and Enterprise Services. Prior to joining Atara, Mr. Newell held leadership roles in manufacturing, operations, supply chain and logistics for multiple industry-leading drug development and pharma services organizations, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Catalent Pharma Services and Cardinal Health. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biology from California State Polytechnic University – Pomona.

"I am extremely excited to join the CSafe Global board and work with a seasoned and highly successful executive team," said Newell. "Csafe is a mission driven company that leads with core values that I appreciate and a true passion for quality and service. The company is well-positioned to deliver an unmatched, holistic cell and gene therapy cold chain portfolio solution and distribution network to help ensure these critical life-saving therapies can reach the patients who need them."

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications
+1 405.633.2344
lconaway@csafeglobal.com

About CSafe Global
CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. An industry innovator, CSafe provides AI-enabled lease forecasting to ensure active container availability and real-time shipment visibility for customers to monitor shipments and intervene to preserve a payload when needed. CSafe offers industry-leading maintenance and reuse programs for active and passive containers providing superior product performance and alignment with customer sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, 24/7 support and 100% container availability, CSafe is well-positioned to be the partner of choice in the cold chain. csafeglobal.com

CSafe Global logo (PRNewsfoto/CSafe Global)
CSafe Global logo (PRNewsfoto/CSafe Global)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csafe-global-announces-appointment-of-new-board-member-301488743.html

SOURCE CSafe Global

