U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,140.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,131.75
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.70
    -11.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6060
    +0.5130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,119.92
    -249.01 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.12
    -3.22 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.40
    +56.78 (+0.20%)
     

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in Ireland

Intertrust Group
·3 min read
Intertrust Group
Intertrust Group

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") and CSC (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. ("CSC" or the "Offeror") in connection with the recommended public offer (the "Offer") by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Intertrust. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") which was published on 31 March 2022, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. With reference to the joint press releases of 6 December 2021, 31 March 2022, 30 May 2022, 21 July 2022, and the Intertrust press release of 31 May 2022, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the offer conditions, all in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") between Intertrust and Corporation Service Company as executed on 6 December 2021 and the Offer Memorandum (the "Offer Conditions"). The offer price of EUR 20.00 per Share (the "Offer Price") is "cum dividend". This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Canada and Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this press release will have the meaning as ascribed thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in Ireland

Wilmington, Delaware, USA / Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 15 September 2022 – CSC and Intertrust hereby jointly announce that Regulatory Clearance has been obtained in Ireland.

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 31 March 2022 in respect of the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the recommended all-cash public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Intertrust at an offer price of EUR 20.00 (cum dividend), on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set forth in the Offer Memorandum, and the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 21 July 2022 in relation to the further extension of the extended Offer Period, pursuant to an exemption granted by the AFM on 21 July 2022, until the earlier of (i) the date on which all Regulatory Clearances have been obtained or waived, plus a period of two weeks, or (ii) 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Regulatory Clearances status
CSC and Intertrust have obtained all Regulatory Clearances in 9 of the required 13 jurisdictions (the British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom) and partial Regulatory Clearance in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. CSC and Intertrust continue to work constructively to satisfy all Offer Conditions.

At the date of this press release, CSC and Intertrust have not yet received all Regulatory Clearances in the following jurisdictions: the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. At this time, CSC and Intertrust continue to anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2022.

Further announcements

CSC and Intertrust will make a public announcement (i) promptly following the receipt of each remaining Regulatory Clearance, (ii) if and when the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being satisfied, or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law. The announcement that the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances would have been satisfied or waived, if made, will include the end date of the Offer Period, which will be two weeks following the date such Offer Condition is fulfilled, subject to the end date of 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.