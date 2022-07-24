U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.70
    -1.65 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +14.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,732.26
    +622.29 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in Curaçao

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Intertrust Group
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITRUF
Intertrust Group
Intertrust Group

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") and CSC (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. ("CSC" or the "Offeror") in connection with the recommended public offer (the "Offer") by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Intertrust. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") which was published on 31 March 2022, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. With reference to the joint press releases of 6 December 2021, 31 March 2022, 30 May 2022, 21 July 2022, and the Intertrust press release of 31 May 2022, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the offer conditions, all in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") between Intertrust and Corporation Service Company as executed on 6 December 2021 and the Offer Memorandum (the "Offer Conditions"). The offer price of EUR 20.00 per Share (the "Offer Price") is "cum dividend". This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Canada and Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this press release will have the meaning as ascribed thereto in the Offer.

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in Curaçao

Wilmington, Delaware, USA / Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 24 July 2022 – CSC and Intertrust hereby jointly announce that Regulatory Clearance has been obtained in Curaçao.

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 31 March 2022 in respect of the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the recommended all-cash public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Intertrust at an offer price of EUR 20.00 (cum dividend), on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set forth in the Offer Memorandum, and the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 21 July 2022 in relation to the further extension of the extended Offer Period, pursuant to an exemption granted by the AFM on 21 July 2022, until the earlier of (i) the date on which all Regulatory Clearances have been obtained or waived, plus a period of two weeks, or (ii) 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Regulatory Clearances status
Together with the Regulatory Clearances obtained in Guernsey, Hong Kong, Jersey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, CSC and Intertrust have now obtained Regulatory Clearances in 6 of the required 13 jurisdictions. CSC and Intertrust continue to work constructively to satisfy all Offer Conditions.

At the date of this press release, CSC and Intertrust have not yet received Regulatory Clearances in the following jurisdictions: the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore. At this time, CSC and Intertrust continue to anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2022.

Further announcements
CSC and Intertrust will make a public announcement (i) promptly following the receipt of each remaining Regulatory Clearance, (ii) if and when the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being satisfied, or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law. The announcement that the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances would have been satisfied or waived, if made, will include the end date of the Offer Period, which will be two weeks following the date such Offer Condition is fulfilled, subject to the end date of 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • South Africa Basic Income Grant May Drive Emigration, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyImplementing a basic income grant in South Africa, which has been ranked as the world’s most unequal nation, would slow economic growth and likely lead to the emi

  • PBOC Official Vows to Protect User Privacy in Digital Yuan Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyChina will protect data related to the use of digital yuan, its central bank’s head of digital currency unit says, as the country moves forward with tests of the

  • Snap Stock Faces $10 Billion Wipeout As Q2 Earnings Rattle Tech With Ad Spend Warning

    "We face a number of very large and very sophisticated competitors (and) we're seeing the overall advertising pie grow at a slower rate amid the macro headwinds," said CFO Derek Anderson.

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Is it a Great Move to Acquire Meta (FB) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • TIPS, I Bonds Are Smart Ways to Buy Inflation Protection

    With inflation at a 40-year high, these inflation-protected securities are an appealing alternative to ordinary Treasuries. What to buy, and how.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyGrowth is already slowing in response to the Fed’s

  • ‘Historic’ Correction Grips Canada’s Housing Market, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing market correction that’s taking hold in Canada could turn out to be its biggest in recent history, according to a new forecast from the country’s largest bank.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 24

    In the fiscal Q2 report, investors should focus on gaming and data center results along with guidance.

  • 25 Stocks That Could Rise on a Short Squeeze

    PREVIEW Investors betting against electric-vehicle stocks take note: Five of 25 stocks that short-selling research firm S3 Partners identified this month as being at risk of a short squeeze are in the EV business.

  • Verizon Stock Set for Worst Week Since 2008. Time to Buy?

    Verizon is set for its worst week since October 2008, but it's sitting on must-hold support right now.