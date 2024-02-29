CSE Global Limited (SGX:544) Just Beat Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

CSE Global Limited (SGX:544) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.6% to hit S$725m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at S$0.037, some 5.6% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CSE Global after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from CSE Global's three analysts is for revenues of S$826.3m in 2024. This would reflect a decent 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 19% to S$0.043. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of S$786.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.044 in 2024. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of S$0.63, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on CSE Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at S$0.71 and the most bearish at S$0.57 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CSE Global is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting CSE Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CSE Global is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at S$0.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CSE Global. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for CSE Global going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

