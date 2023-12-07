CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase CSG Systems International's shares on or after the 12th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, CSG Systems International has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $52.92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether CSG Systems International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CSG Systems International paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that CSG Systems International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at CSG Systems International, with earnings per share up 6.5% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CSG Systems International has delivered 6.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is CSG Systems International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and CSG Systems International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and CSG Systems International is halfway there. There's a lot to like about CSG Systems International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while CSG Systems International has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for CSG Systems International and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

