CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.30

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to $0.30. This takes the dividend yield to 2.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

CSG Systems International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CSG Systems International's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 41.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CSG Systems International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.9% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.9% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

CSG Systems International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that CSG Systems International is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CSG Systems International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is CSG Systems International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

