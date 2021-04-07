New CSI and Collectus Integration Means Advanced Revit® Standards in the Collectus Platform, Galvanized by CSI's CROSSWALK®

AECO Markets Benefit from BIM Parameter Data Exchange for Revit Model Deliveries with Real-Time API Access to CSI Standards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With building information modeling (BIM) workflows increasingly dominating the design, estimating, construction and facility management processes, BIM professionals need easy and immediate access to libraries and organizing principles. To satisfy this need, CDV Systems (CDV) and The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) have announced a product integration connecting CSI's widely adopted construction industry organizing principles with cloud-based BIM libraries.

CDV Systems and 26 Degrees Software created Collectus, a remote BIM management product providing architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) firms and institutions a complete and fully functioning Autodesk® Revit standards library accessible in the cloud.

The integration of the CROSSWALK gated webservice into Collectus addresses a serious challenge for the AECO industry-- the lack of an automatic workflow to convert Revit asset parameter data from one set of CSI organizing principles to another. While architects and engineers (AE) typically create Revit files using MasterFormat® organizing principles to manage the classifications of assets in their models, contractors receiving an AE's models may prefer using UniFormat® organizing principles, and facility owners may prefer receiving their as-built Revit models using OmniClass® organizing principles.

Thanks to the Collectus and CROSSWALK integration, Collectus users will have access to a direct link to CROSSWALK from within the Revit model. This feature automatically converts MasterFormat asset parameter data for all Revit system and type family assets into UniFormat and OmniClass parameter data. All 18,000+ family asset content in the Collectus Revit library are based on using MasterFormat organizing principles. Collectus users can now update all family MasterFormat parameter data within their models to Uniformat and OmniClass parameter data with a single click.

"We could not be more excited to work with CSI in this dynamic new way," says Cyril Verley, Founder and President of CDV Systems. "Using CROSSWALK within Collectus, our clients can now deliver their Revit project models from design, to estimating, procurement, construction, compliance, to final as-builts without any time waisted converting classification data from one format to another. Since the connection is always live, any industry classification changes made by CSI are directly available within Collectus ensuring their classification data is always accurate, while dramatically reducing time spent on classification translations."

"This use case is exactly what we built CROSSWALK for," noted Mark Dorsey, CEO of CSI. "CROSSWALK brings the organization of construction information into the 21st century, enabling the vision and development of built environment entrepreneurs like Collectus," he added.

About CROSSWALK

CROSSWALK® is the first API to network CSI's MasterFormat®, Uniformat®, and OmniClass® organizing principles with the world's building professionals, construction technology platforms, and data flows. Created by the Construction Information Network, CROSSWALK is the digital engine for the AECO community, driving plans, protocols, and performance across the lifecycle of a construction project. For more information, please visit https://www.CROSSWALK.biz/.

CROSSWALK was created by The Construction Specifications Institute, Inc. a national not-for-profit association of more than 7,000 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education, and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers' vision, the material producers' solutions, and the constructors' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives. For more information, please visit https://www.csiresources.org.

About COLLECTUS

Collectus is a remote BIM Management product providing AEC firms a complete and fully functioning, ready to use, cloud based, 18,000+ component Revit Standards library package for all disciplines that defines the overall BIM standard requirements, model deliverables and best practice workflows. Based on 18 years of Revit consulting services to AECO markets world-wide, Collectus is not only a BIM library but is a set of best practice workflow solutions that synthesize modeled components, visibility settings and shared parameter data to minimize model complexity and maximize ease of use and model delivery. Collectus is compatible with Revit versions 2019, 2020 and 2021. Collectus intro videos are available for AEC Firms and Facility Owners.

Collectus was created by CDV Systems and 26 Degrees Software (makers of ViewAQC). CDV Systems has been a BIM project partner to AECO firms across the US and around the world since 2002. These award-winning BIM services include Revit and CodeBook project implementation, training, modeling, and project management consulting services. As a global BIM industry leader, CDV Systems is partnered with the finest AECO firms, providing a full range of project-centric BIM services for thousands of architects and consulting engineers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.cdvsystems.com/

26 Degrees Software provides comprehensive, project-centric, and experience-based BIM software and application services to the global AECO market.

