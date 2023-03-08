U.S. markets closed

CSI Compressco LP Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

·3 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the opening of the market on Friday, March 10, 2023. Following the release, CSI Compressco will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. CSI Compressco invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free number 1-866-374-8397. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through CSI Compressco's website at www.csicompressco.com. The news release will be available on CSI Compressco's website prior to the conference call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529, conference number 10176355, replay code 9879648, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through CSI Compressco's website for thirty days following the conference call.

CSI Compressco LP Logo

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. In addition, CSI Compressco provides a variety of natural gas treating services. CSI Compressco's contract services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,800 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Additionally, our gas treating equipment fleet includes natural gas cooling units used to reduce the temperature of natural gas so that it can be further treated, processed, or compressed. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP. Concurrent with this announcement we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold CSI Compressco LP units on behalf of non-US investors as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Please note that one hundred percent (100%) of CSI Compressco LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of CSI Compressco LP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CSI Compressco LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors. For purposes of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csi-compressco-lp-announces-schedule-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301765296.html

SOURCE CSI Compressco LP

