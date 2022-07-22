U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

CSIOS Corporation Wins Prime Contract With the USTRANSCOM for Cyberspace Operations Forces and Support Services

CSIOS Corporation
·1 min read

Cesar Pie

Cesar Pie
Cesar Pie

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSIOS Corporation today announced a new prime contract with the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) for Cyberspace Operations Forces and Support services totaling approximately $41 million.

Under the new agreement, CSIOS, in partnership with Leidos Inc. and BTAS Inc., will provision full-spectrum Cyberspace Operations to the Unified Combatant Command including the execution of its 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Service Provider mission.

"USTRANSCOM's enduring purpose is to project and sustain military forces anywhere on the globe at the time and place of our Nation's choosing," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "The ever-changing and increasingly complex operational threat environment faced by USTRANSCOM's unique mission set presents a constant moving target with unique and exceptional challenges. We look forward to assisting USTRANSCOM in continually evaluating and optimizing its large and complex attack surface, evolving its key cyber terrain, securing its cyber area of operations, and actively defending its ability to conduct global command and control."

Mr. Clinton Hackney, Vice President of Cyberspace Operations at CSIOS also commented, "We are absolutely excited about the opportunity to cooperate, collaborate, and assist the USTRANSCOM in strengthening its mission assurance within its portion of the DODIN while helping advance its decision making across the enterprise."

More Information:

For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

