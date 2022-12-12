U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    +2.28 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5300
    +0.9800 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,160.58
    +42.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.84
    +7.17 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

CSL Announces Next CEO & Managing Director

·5 min read

Dr Paul McKenzie appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CSL from 6 March 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) today announces that it has appointed Dr Paul McKenzie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of CSL from 6 March 2023.

Paul McKenzie
Paul McKenzie

Dr McKenzie will succeed Mr Paul Perreault, who has advised the Board of his intention to retire after serving 10 years in the role, and more than 25 years with the company.  Dr McKenzie has been appointed following a thorough process conducted by the Board.

Currently serving as CSL's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr McKenzie, will immediately join the Board of Directors as an Executive Director and will become CEO and Managing Director on 6 March 2023.  Mr Perreault will step down as CEO and from the CSL Board of Directors on 6 March 2023 and he will remain with the company as a strategic adviser to assist in an orderly transition until he retires on 6 September 2023.

Dr McKenzie has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the global biotechnology industry, including managing complex organisations through compelling growth and transformation. Since joining CSL as COO in 2019, Dr McKenzie has been accountable for optimising CSL's operations as well as growing the CSL Seqirus, CSL Plasma, and CSL Vifor businesses. He transformed CSL's global end-to-end operations, advanced CSL Seqirus' differentiated portfolio strategy, and led CSL Plasma through COVID-19 challenges while surpassing plasma collection volumes beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Prior to joining CSL, Dr McKenzie was Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology at Biogen. He also served in a range of progressively senior level roles in R&D and manufacturing at Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck.

CSL Chair Dr Brian McNamee said, "Paul McKenzie is a patient-focused global leader with a demonstrated track record of leading complex organisations and delivering outstanding business results. With his deep understanding of CSL's strategy, culture and operations, Paul is well positioned to lead CSL to its next level of sustainable growth for our shareholders and the patients we serve around the world."

Dr McKenzie said, "CSL's promise to save people's lives through science has long distinguished our company. I am excited, honoured and humbled for the opportunity to continue building CSL's legacy following the strong foundation established by Paul Perreault over the last decade.  I look forward to continuing our momentum and engaging closely with the Board, our leadership team, 30,000 colleagues, and other stakeholders to serve patients and public health around the world. We will continue focusing on executing our 2030 strategy, investing in innovation, and continue achieving sustainable and profitable growth."

Dr McNamee recognised Mr. Perreault for his leadership as CEO since 2013: "The Board and I want to acknowledge the remarkable leadership of Paul Perreault as CEO for 10 years.  With Paul at the helm, CSL delivered sustainable growth and innovation with a patient-focused culture. Thanks to Paul's leadership, CSL today has grown to become a global leader, delivering shareholder value and industry-leading life-saving medicines to people in more than 100 countries."

Mr Perreault said, "Leading CSL during the last decade has been a privilege as we grew, innovated, and globalised to new levels – all while fostering a values-based culture focused on our promise to patients and public health around the world.  In working closely with Dr McKenzie for more than three years, I am confident he will continue to innovate and build on CSL's track record of growth for years to come."

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

Paul McKenzie biography

Paul McKenzie, who earned his PhD in engineering, was appointed CSL's Chief Operating Officer in June 2019.  The role of Chief Operating Officer includes responsibility for CSL Seqirus, CSL Plasma, CSL Vifor businesses as well as CSL's manufacturing, quality, engineering, environment, health & safety, supply chain and procurement.

Paul is an accomplished global leader with diverse biotechnology experience across the industry. Prior to joining CSL, he served as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology at Biogen where he was responsible for asset management, technical development, global manufacturing, supply chain operations, quality, and engineering.

With more than 30 years of experience, Paul also held various senior roles in R&D and manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck. 

Paul was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2020. He has served on numerous professional and academic boards, most recently the Board of Trustees on the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Society for Biological Engineering. Paul holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Career history:

2019 – present   Chief Operating Officer CSL

2016 - 2019:         Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology, Biogen

2008 – 2016:        Johnson & Johnson

1998 – 2008:        Bristol-Myers Squibb

1992 – 1998:          Merck

 

Media Contact

Jimmy Baker
Communications – Asia Pacific
Mobile: +61450 909 211
Jimmy.Baker@csl.com.au

Tom Hushen
Communications – Rest of World
Mobile: 267-769-6728
thomas.hushen@cslbehring.com

 

 

CSL Behring logo. (PRNewsFoto/CSL Behring)
CSL Behring logo. (PRNewsFoto/CSL Behring)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csl-announces-next-ceo--managing-director-301700866.html

SOURCE CSL

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c4522.html

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Oracle, Tesla, First Solar

    Oracle and Tesla are trending in after hours.

  • Bank of Montreal Announces Offering of Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of C$3.15 Billion following the increase to the Domestic Stability Buffer

    Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO) (the "Bank", "we" or "us") today announced the issue and sale of common shares pursuant to a public offering and a concurrent private placement for gross proceeds totaling approximately C$3.15 billion. This follows the announcement by the Office of the Superintendent for Financial Institutions ("OSFI") of its intention to increase the domestic stability buffer ("DSB") for Domestic Systemically Important Banks ("D-SIBs").

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Oracle, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smiths checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • BA Stock In Buy Range; Boeing Set For Historic Jet Orders

    Boeing is poised to benefit from the recovery in commercial aviation. Several analysts have raised price targets on BA stock.

  • Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) fell as much as 10.2%, once again, on Monday morning as the crypto industry continues to unearth new risks. This time, it's a U.S. investigation into Binance caught the industry off guard. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing criminal probe into Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • GE HealthCare Is About to Be Independent. This Is Where the Stock Should Trade.

    GE HealthCare management is meeting with investors before it separates from General Electric in early January.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.