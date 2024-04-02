CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

CSL's (ASX:CSL) stock is up by 1.2% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on CSL's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CSL is:

13% = US$2.5b ÷ US$19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of CSL's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, CSL seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.9%. Yet, CSL has posted measly growth of 3.6% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared CSL's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CSL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CSL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CSL Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54% over the past three years, CSL has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, CSL has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 44%. Still, forecasts suggest that CSL's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that CSL has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

