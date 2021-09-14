U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.95
    +9.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.78
    +89.15 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,144.59
    +39.01 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.94
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    -0.0170 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,675.92
    +595.47 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.23
    +26.50 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.71
    -4.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

CSR is good for business, an independent consulting study reports, but official targets and policies are lagging behind

·3 min read

35% of respondents are lacking systems to enable effective, scalable collaboration to empower supply-chain partners in support of their CSR strategies and policies.

REDWOOD, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading global spend management cloud provider, announced today the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Research on behalf of Ivalua which shows that companies have been prioritizing CSR initiatives as part of their core business strategies - and it has paid off. As consumers increasingly choose brands based on CSR values, 69% of respondents report that their organizations have generated increased sales as a result of CSR initiatives.

The study focuses on evaluating the initiatives, approaches, challenges, and effective strategies global business leaders are taking to improve their CSR performance, and sheds light on the role of supply chain operations to overcome the challenges that emerge - after all, how businesses spend their money can help make the world better. The study also reveals actionable insights for businesses looking to improve CSR results.

With 69% of respondents reporting that their organizations realized increased sales as a result of CSR initiatives, CSR is clearly no longer a tradeoff, it's actually good for business. Unsurprisingly, sustainability is the top priority, with 67% of respondents actively measuring CSR performance. However, only 33% have defined official sustainable policies and targets. Social and ethical priorities are close behind but still lag.

One of the main challenges that is holding organizations back is the inability to effectively assess individual supplier CSR performance and measure supply chain performance. This is followed by a lack of systems to enable effective, scalable collaboration. The most effective strategy for improving sustainability was providing suppliers with more flexibility in how they meet requirements, followed by digitizing supplier collaboration.

"We believe the study has reinforced the importance of CSR to business results and how much further most businesses have to go. Those looking to accelerate their CSR initiatives should learn from the leaders and empower procurement teams and suppliers with the technology needed to support effective decision-making and scalable collaboration", said David Khuat-Duy, Founder & CEO of Ivalua.

In this study, Forrester conducted an online survey of 467 business decision-makers from organizations across the globe to evaluate how organizations are tackling corporate social responsibility (CSR). Survey participants included decision-makers in procurement in various industries, including CPG, finance, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing/ automotive. The study began in March 2021 and was completed in August 2021.

To read the full study, please visit: https://info.ivalua.com/forrester-corporate-social-responsibility

About Ivalua
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

Media Contact
Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
Ivalua@Luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csr-is-good-for-business-an-independent-consulting-study-reports-but-official-targets-and-policies-are-lagging-behind-301376196.html

SOURCE Ivalua

Recommended Stories

  • Labor shortage is an outright crisis for hospitality industry: Best Western Hotels CEO

    BWH Hotel Group CEO David Kong sits down exclusively with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss his upcoming retirement, recovery of the hotel sector, and the labor shortage facing the hospitality industry.&nbsp;

  • Facing Pressure, Kakao Billionaire to Jettison Decade-Old Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. founder Brian Kim promised to abandon the high-growth model that created Korea’s internet leader, responding to a furore over how his social media platform is abusing its dominance as “a symbol of greed.”The billionaire entrepreneur who built Korea’s largest messaging, online finance and ride-hailing services on Tuesday pledged 300 billion won ($256 million) to help smaller merchants and to evaluate getting out of businesses that compete with mom-and-pop shops. K Cube

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • Nike downgraded by BTIG amid continuing COVID-related supply chain disruptions

    Due to worsening supply chain disruption in Vietnam, BTIG has downgraded Nike’s rating from Buy to Neutral.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

    Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018. Amazon had said in May it would pay around $17 in average wages. The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.

  • What the delta variant is doing to the US restaurant industry

    Changing dining habits in response to rising delta variant cases are putting “acute pressure back on the industry,” particularly as food and labor costs continue to rise, the National Restaurant Association wrote to Congress last month. US restaurant sales growth in the last week of August was at its lowest since early June, according to data from Block Box Intelligence, a restaurant analytics company. Fast-food chains have closed dining rooms, or advised their franchisees about closing indoor dining where Covid-19 cases are rising.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of