CSR Plastic Credit Begins Trading at LATOKEN

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / LATOKEN, the leading global exchange for startup tokens (CCC: LATOKEN-USD), listed Plastic Credits by Corsair Group International, an ISCC certified plastic waste recycling company, which is on a mission to help businesses and individuals to reduce and remove the impact their plastic waste has on the environment by becoming Plastic Neutral.

LATOKEN, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

Corsair Group International, with its Global Head Office located in Thailand and its European Head Office in the Netherlands, created an easy-to-use CSR Plastic Credit, a set of tools for every private person or company to become Certified Plastic Neutral. Becoming Plastic Neutral means that for every single kilo of plastic discarded as trash, an equal amount of plastic waste is recovered and removed from the environment, including plastic waste recovered from landfills and oceans. Corsair has solutions for everyone to achieve this goal, while also conveniently tracking their progress.

The CSR Plastic Credit is a digital receipt, which proves that plastic waste has been removed from the environment. For every 1 kilo of plastic waste, which Corsair removes from the environment, the company issues and releases 10 CSR Plastic Credits to circulation. The process and the credits are stored and recorded by using an open source, Ethereum blockchain technology, in order to provide the utmost transparency and public accountability. Each Plastic Credit represents a fixed amount of plastic waste, which is no longer polluting the environment, and the companies and private individuals offset the amount of plastic waste by acquiring and then retiring the equivalent amount of CSR Plastic Credits.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) defines a Plastic Credit as a "transferable unit representing a specific quantity of plastic that has been collected and possibly recycled from the environment." Corsair is looking to expand its highly successful plastic waste collection and recycling programs to include more companies and organisations worldwide. Just recently, Corsair launched a collaboration with several fishery associations in Thailand, including more than 100,000 fishermen, called the "Catching Plastic Initiative".

Mr. Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of Corsair Group, stated, "We are revolutionising plastic waste management through digitalisation. A recent study showed that 80% of consumers in the US would like to buy products and services from brands, which reduce their plastic waste and who take part in proper plastic waste management. The CSR Plastic Credit helps reduce the plastic waste footprint by becoming Plastic Neutral." Corsair owns and operates a 10,000 square meter chemical recycling facility in Bangkok, Thailand since August 2020. The facility has an existing recycling capacity of approx. 360,000 kilos of plastic waste per month, which is being expanded to 1.2 million kilos per month during 2022 and to 2.5 million kilos per month within 2023. Corsair is targeting to expand its chemical recycling operations of plastic waste internationally, in order to recycle 2 billion kilos of plastic waste annually, from 2030 onwards. For more information, please visit www.corsairnow.com and https://latoken.com/exchange/CSR_USDT.

About Corsair Group
Corsair Group is an international consortium of companies, developing viable business solutions for global environmental issues such as Plastic Waste, Air Pollution, Water Pollution and Climate Change. Established in Thailand and in The Netherlands, with its Global head office located in Bangkok and its European head office located in Amsterdam, Corsair Group currently employs approximately 100 people. The Company focuses on coordinating, developing and financing environmentally friendly and ecologically important businesses and projects.

For more information, please visit CorsairNow.com

About LATOKEN
Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 280+ IEOs since 2017.

Has over 2 mln registered users, over 1 mln Android app installations.

Ranked Top-10 by CoinGecko for the amount of token pairs and coins listed.

VCTV, a live streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.

Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.

For inquiries contact:
Viktor Kurylo
PR Director
E-mail: ir@latoken.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703625/CSR-Plastic-Credit-Begins-Trading-at-LATOKEN

