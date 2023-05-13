CSR's (ASX:CSR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) has announced that the dividend on 3rd of July will be increased to A$0.20, which will be 11% higher than last year's payment of A$0.18 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

CSR's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. CSR is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.8% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.13 total annually to A$0.345. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 3.0% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, CSR has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On CSR's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While CSR is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think CSR is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, CSR has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

