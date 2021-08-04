U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,848.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,024.75
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.60
    -22.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -1.46 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    +17.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    -0.79 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7620
    -0.2880 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.46
    +11.74 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

CSSA Token Network Version 2.0 Has Been Upgraded Successfully

CSSA Token
·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSSA Token network was successfully upgraded to version 2.0 at 20:30, August 4th, 2021 GMT+8. This upgrade introduces COSIO V1.8, which is a set of built-in protocols that specify the CSSA Token protocol. The new version of the protocol feature has higher performance and faster verification time.

Upgrade motivation

For all blockchain projects, it is important to ensure that the time required for block verification is less than the frequency of block generation. On the CSSA Token network, blocks are generated every 30 seconds, so it is very important that the time for block verification must be less than 30 seconds. Of course, block verification depends on many factors: the hardware specifications of the node, the size of the chain database, other processes running on the node, and so on.

Before the 2.0 upgrade, medium-quality nodes were running smoothly, and the block verification time was less than 30 seconds. However, slower nodes and nodes that retain the complete chain history (with a very large database) also take longer to verify, which puts them at risk of getting out of sync when the speed drops. Although most miners using high-performance hardware and smaller chain databases will not be affected, other important members of the ecosystem, including exchanges and archive nodes, have begun to experience some slowdowns and occasional synchronization issues. The health of the entire network has a negative impact.

One of the reasons for the slow synchronization time is that the sector code is inefficient in processing newly created nodes. In the past few months, the network has experienced some spam waves, which created miners on the chain and generated too many empty miner entries.

The introduction of this improvement in the 2.0 network upgrade can also proactively prevent future CreateMiner spam from turning into an attack vector for slower nodes. Because reducing the time spent on processing empty miners can greatly reduce the block verification time, thereby improving performance.

Run COSIO V1.8

The community quickly completed the 2.0 upgrade within 48 hours, proving its ability to upgrade quickly when needed in the future. Such rapid upgrades rely on effective communication channels between the CSSA Token executive team and various node operators (including CSSA miners, CSSA clients and exchanges). In order to enable everyone to participate, CSSA Token community engineers announced the details of the upgrade in the community forum, including upgrade points, upgrade block heights, and links to the release schedule, and updated the CSSA Token network status page to make it Notifications can be subscribed. Then, the development team responded quickly to ensure that everyone can upgrade their nodes smoothly and smoothly through multiple support channels (including forums, Slack channels, etc.).

The correct implementation of such changes in a relatively short period of time also requires a rigorous testing and release process. The COSIO team was able to do this using a new schedule developed over the past few months. In addition, in response to community feedback, the COSIO team made sure that no untested optional features were introduced in this mandatory release. On the contrary, the network upgrade changes are released on top of COSIO V1.8, which is the latest stable version of COSIO and has been tested. For users who need the latest features and are willing to take greater risks, they can choose to upgrade the candidate version COSIO v1.9.0-rc1, which includes the network upgrade content and more other new features.

It is not easy to be able to complete the upgrade so quickly this time to improve such major performances! Thanks to the feedback and improvements the team has received in the past few months, the core developers can execute, test and release high-quality code that can improve the CSSA Token network. In addition, I would like to thank the node operators of the CSSA Token community for their quick response and continuous participation and support for the construction of CSSA Token to ensure the rapid completion of the network upgrade.

Official website: https://cssa.io/

Media Contact

Brand: CSSA Token

Contact: Tommy, Marketing Director

E-Mail: tommy@cssa.io

Telephone: +1 213-375-3367

Website: https://cssa.io/

SOURCE: CSSA Token


Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • FullStory raises $103M at a $1.8B valuation to combat rage clicks on websites and apps

    Now, FullStory, one of the startups that's built a platform to identify when all of the above happens and provide suggestions to publishers for fixing it -- it's obsessed enough with the issue that it went so far as to trademark the phrase "Rage Clicks", the focus of its mission -- is announcing a big round of funding, a sign of its success and ambitions to do more. The Atlanta-based company has closed a Series D round of $103 million, an oversubscribed round that actually was still growing between me interviewing the company and publishing this story (when we talked last week the figure was $100 million). Permira's growth fund -- which has previously invested in other customer experience startups like Klarna and Nexthink -- is leading this round, with previous investors Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital also participating.

  • Hive Purchases 4,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines From Canaan

    The order will be completed in two tranches by the end of September.

  • Significant Number of BTC Leaves Exchange Addresses

    A look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), more specifically the balance of tokens on addresses that belong to exchanges

  • USDT Usage on Ethereum Shifts Away From Asia Daytime Hours

    The changing trading patterns in USDT might be the result of China's recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading.

  • The Rise And Rise Of Social/Community Cryptocurrency Projects

    The cryptocurrency world has witnessed a massive change in the types of assets as technology and adoption grows. The growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems has been nothing short of incredible over the past year. However, the growth of Dogecoin (DOGE) has lit up the cryptocurrency field – with influences from Elon Musk and the community causing the wild surge in 2021. Despite offering little in utility for their users and majorly being a joke (meme) coin

  • Bitcoin Tests Support At $38,000

    Bitcoin settled below the support at $39,200 and is testing the next support level at $38,000.

  • Chinese Hackers Compromised Telecom Companies, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed hacking groups compromised at least five global telecommunications companies and stole phone records and location data, according to cybersecurity researchers.The hacking groups waged a campaign across Southeast Asia from 2017 to 2021, in some cases exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Corp.’s Exchange servers to gain access to telecommunication companies’ internal systems, according to a new report published Tuesday by U.S.-based security firm Cyb

  • 9 Trends That Could Change How We Live at Home (12 photos)

    Some clear and possibly lasting trends have emerged from the pandemic, following shifts in the way we live at home. The biggest change concerns open-plan layouts: After years of love for openness and fluidity between spaces, we now are seeking separate areas that ensure privacy and serve a distinct function....

  • This Week, Stars Found Joy in Dressing Up

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • HealthSpace Finalizes and Signs New Contract with Sonoma County in California

    HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its new contract with Sonoma County Health Care Agency in California ("Sonoma County").

  • Shares slide after China brands online games 'electronic drugs'

    In recent months Beijing has cracked down on China's technology and private education industries.

  • 5 Highlights From the Most Popular Houzz Photos of Spring 2021 (5 photos)

    If you want to find home design ideas people are loving right now, just look at the Houzz photos they’ve saved the most. That’s what our Trending Now series does. Every three months, we gather the most-saved Houzz photos uploaded during that period. Houzz senior editor Mitchell Parker shares...

  • As SPAC Creators Get Rich, How Incentives Are Shared Remains Murky

    Some investment executives who back SPACs keep lucrative benefits known as “sponsor promotes” for themselves, rather than sharing them with clients.

  • TheVentureCity Adds Ex-White House Staffer, Facebook Exec As Partner

    Great companies are built by the great teams that surround them. That is according to Francesca de Quesada Covey, TheVentureCity’s newest partner, who caught up with Benzinga to talk about her role in expanding the firm’s seed and Series A investments across the United States. Context: TheVentureCity is an international, operator-led venture acceleration model designed to make the global entrepreneurial ecosystem more diverse, international and accessible to fair capital. Laura González-Estéfani

  • As Covid-19 Recedes in India, Bars Are Full and Masks Are Optional

    A little over two months after a devastating coronavirus wave swept through the country, many have returned to crowded public spaces and abandoned pandemic safety measures.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Threatened

    The British pound has initially tried to rally during the course of the session on Monday, only to give up early gains and break down again.

  • What Are the Advantages of Paying With Bitcoin?

    Learn how payments made with bitcoin offer certain advantages over standard currency, including user anonymity and low-cost transactions.

  • China gaming shares dive after 'spiritual opium' warning

    Shares of Tencent and other major Chinese gaming companies plummeted Tuesday after a state-run media article described online games as "spiritual opium", prompting the tech giant to consider a playing ban on children under 12 altogether.

  • How do you plan for in-person consumer behavior and COVID at the same time?; Tuesday’s daily brief

    Plus, Google’s math solver guidelines emphasize technical SEO and content accuracy. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.