U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,297.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.20
    -5.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +14.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1635
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.63
    -0.68 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2490
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,139.59
    +1,900.43 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.22
    +25.87 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.57
    +5.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CSW Industrials, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13724087. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a growth-oriented, diversified industrial company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
adrianne.griffin@cswi.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Verizon Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Verizon stock is rising after the communications giant reported earnings that topped analyst forecasts. Verizon reported an adjusted profit of 1.41 a share, beating forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $$32.9 billion, below expectations for $33.2 billion. Verizon also raised its guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.40 from a range of $5.25 to $5.35.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years

    Value stocks may be the one asset class you must have in your portfolio for the next decade. After a decade-plus of underperformance and decline, value investing began to rebound in September 2020. While the emergence of the Delta variant … Continue reading → The post This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Abbott Labs Earnings Beat Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Abbott Laboratories stock is gaining after the medical devices company reported earnings that easily topped analyst expectations. Abbott reported an adjusted profit of $1.40 a share, beating forecasts for $0.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Verizon profit tops expectations, broadband continues to see growth

    Verizon Communications Inc. topped earnings estimates for its latest quarter but came up a bit short on revenue as the company continued to see low customer churn.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • ASML Cuts Guidance in the Face of Supply-Chain Issues. The Chip Stock Is Falling.

    The company, a critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry, said it faces a materials shortage in its supply chain.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.