CSW Industrials, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 33%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.7% to US$220. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.59, some 33% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$175m. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from CSW Industrials' twin analysts is for revenues of US$827.8m in 2025. This would reflect an okay 6.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 27% to US$7.94. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$829.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.91 in 2025. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 14% to US$227. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that CSW Industrials' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 20% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like CSW Industrials is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

