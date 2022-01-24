CSX Appoints Sean R. Pelkey Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointment of Sean R. Pelkey as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately.



James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “Sean has played an important role as a member of the CSX leadership team throughout our transformation, which has delivered superior value to our many stakeholders. Sean’s strong financial acumen, deep railroad industry knowledge, and broad experience at CSX will be invaluable as we strive to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”

Mr. Pelkey, who most recently served as vice president and acting chief financial officer, joined the company in 2005. From 2017 to June 2021, he was vice president of Finance and Treasury. He has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management, and previously served as assistant vice president, capital markets and investor relations. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Boston University.

