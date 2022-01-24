U.S. markets closed

CSX Appoints Sean R. Pelkey Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CSX Corporation
·1 min read
  • CSX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointment of Sean R. Pelkey as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “Sean has played an important role as a member of the CSX leadership team throughout our transformation, which has delivered superior value to our many stakeholders. Sean’s strong financial acumen, deep railroad industry knowledge, and broad experience at CSX will be invaluable as we strive to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”

Mr. Pelkey, who most recently served as vice president and acting chief financial officer, joined the company in 2005. From 2017 to June 2021, he was vice president of Finance and Treasury. He has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management, and previously served as assistant vice president, capital markets and investor relations. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Boston University.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


