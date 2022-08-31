CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

CSX Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) president and chief executive officer, James M. Foote, will address the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference virtually on Wednesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. EST.



This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397



