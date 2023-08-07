UPDATE: CSX employee identified in fatal incident

Aug. 7—CUMBERLAND — A CSX Transportation employee was killed late Sunday after he became entangled in equipment in the area of Queen City Drive and Frederick Street, Cumberland Police said.

Travis Bradley, 40, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, died at UPMC Western Maryland after being taken there by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance shortly after the 11:53 p.m. incident, police said.

Bradley was working near a train when the accident occurred, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit, CSX Police and the National Transportation Safety Board. Police said no foul play occurred.

"CSX confirms that an employee was fatally injured in the course of working early this morning in Cumberland," CSX said in a statement released Monday morning. "CSX mourns the loss of this employee and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The safety of our railroaders is our highest priority. CSX is working with officials to determine exactly what happened."