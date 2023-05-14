CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 15th of June. This means the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

CSX's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, CSX was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

CSX Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.187 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

CSX May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Unfortunately, CSX's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On CSX's Dividend

Overall, we think CSX is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CSX that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

