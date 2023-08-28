CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 15th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

CSX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, CSX was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CSX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.187 total annually to $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though CSX's EPS has declined at around 2.4% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that CSX has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CSX that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

