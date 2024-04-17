CSX profit drops 10% despite railroad delivering 3% more freight in first quarter

FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX reports their earnings on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSH FUNK
1 min read
1
In this article:

CSX's first-quarter profit slipped 10% even though the railroad delivered 3% more goods, as the mix of shipments it handed shifted to a less-profitable mix.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said it earned $893 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first three months of the year. That's down from $987 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago.

The results were slightly better than Wall Street predicted. The analysts surveyed by FactSet Research expected CSX to report earnings per share of 45 cents.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said he was pleased the railroad was able to deliver consistent customer service that helped it attract more business. He said many of the markets CSX serves are seeing “favorable trends,” so he’s optimistic about the rest of the year.

CSX said its revenue slipped 1% to $3.68 billion. Wall Street expected CSX to report revenue of $3.66 billion in the quarter.

The railroad reiterated that it expects revenue and shipping volume to grow at low- to mid-single-digit rates this year.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, operating trains on more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Shares of CSX Corp. were up about 1.3% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Abu Ghraib military contractor warned bosses of abuses 2 weeks after arriving, testimony reveals

    A civilian contractor sent to work as an interrogator at Iraq's infamous Abu Ghraib prison resigned within two weeks of his arrival and told his corporate bosses that mistreatment of detainees was likely to continue. Jurors saw the October 2003 email from Rich Arant, who worked for military contractor CACI, during testimony Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by three Abu Ghraib survivors. CACI had a contract to supply interrogators to the Army after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and scrambled to supply the needed personnel.

  • What Went Wrong With US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Rivian cuts 1% of workforce in second round of layoffs this year

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Rivian said on Wednesday it cut about 1% of its workforce - the second round of job cuts this year - as it reduces cost amid a broader slowdown in EV demand. "This was a difficult decision, but a necessary one to support our goal to be gross margin positive by the end of the year," the maker of R1S SUVs and R1T pickup trucks said in an email to Reuters, adding that the cuts were focused on staff supporting the business. Reducing cost is crucial for Rivian as high interest rates to rein in inflation have hurt consumer demand for EVs that are typically more expensive than their gas-powered counterparts.

  • Money market account vs. money market fund: What's the difference?

    Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.

  • Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts

    The Google spokesperson said the layoffs are not company-wide and that affected employees will be able to apply for internal roles, but did not specify the number of employees impacted nor the teams involved. The layoffs follow a slew of job cuts across Google, and the tech and media industry this year, adding to fears that layoffs may continue as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. Employees across several of Google' teams in its real estate and finance departments have been affected, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday.

  • Stock correlations tick up as Wall Street extends declines

    A stock market correlation index hit a near four-month high on Wednesday, signaling that investors expect stock market gyrations to tick up in coming days. With the S&P 500 slipping 0.58% on Wednesday, down nearly 5% from the record high touched in late March, the Cboe 1-Month Implied Correlation Index rose as high as 21.79, its highest since late December. The Cboe index, which measures the market's expectations of correlation between S&P 500 index components, was languishing below 10 as recently as the start of April, lows rarely touched in the index's near two-decade history, according to LSEG data.

  • S&P 500 Suffers Its Longest Slide Since January: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market saw its longest losing streak since January as a handful of big techs sold off — despite a slide in bond yields.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelEquities fell for a

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Kinder Morgan meets profit estimates on strength in natural gas pipeline segment

    The Houston, Texas-based company had said in January it continues to have a bullish outlook for natural gas demand due to demand from LNG export facilities and increased exports from Mexico. This comes at a time when natural gas prices declined 20.4% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a year earlier. "Although natural gas prices are expected to be significantly below budget for the full year, given that we have modest direct commodity price exposure and have seen strong execution across our businesses, there's no change to our full-year budget guidance," said Chief Executive Officer Kim Dang.

  • Why AMD, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Will Chinese "overproduction" of semiconductor chips swamp the market?