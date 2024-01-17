This new CT cafe is bustling. Soon more customers should get a read on its award-winning coffee.

Business is thriving at a newly opened Connecticut cafe that serves award-winning coffee, homemade soups, salads, pastries and sandwiches.

The bustle is there despite that its location at Hartford’s main public library at 500 Main St. remains closed for repairs.

Berkins on Main Cafe opened there in December after leaving its former location inside the Wadsworth Atheneum and will officially celebrate its grand opening Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are thrilled that Berkins on Main has decided to activate such a critical space downtown,” said Hartford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julio Concepcion. “Our Hartford Public Library has always served as a hub of our community, the addition of Berkins to the downtown location only enhances the services provided by HPL. It won’t take long for it to be a popular destination for residents, employees and visitors alike.”

The library is expected to remain closed until late summer/early fall, because of damage caused by flooding.

But Andrea Hawkins, who owns the cafe business along with her husband of nine years, Doug Barber, said business has already been brisk, in part because of other library programs, including a Sunday jazz series.

Berkins, a blend of the couple’s names, owns Berkins Blend Cafe in Glastonbury where they live, Berkins on Oak in Hartford near the legislative offices and now in the space that was formerly the library cafeteria.

Hawkins said the year they got married, each was laid off from their corporate jobs in the same week.

Barber always wanted to open his own business and he loves coffee, so they opened that first cafe in 2014, she said.

Hawkins returned to the corporate world as she had hoped, although she also is involved in helping the cafe business. She now has her own consulting business, “Leading Culture Solutions,” which helps other businesses with strategic planning.

Their heart is in the cafe where fresh flowers adorn the tables and inspirational messages are all around.

“We like to feel like if you come into our cafe you feel like you’re home,” she said. “That space is as much your space as ours.”

In Harford they have a shelf of board games for customers to play, including a Hartford version of Monopoly.

They want guests to relax, Hawkins said.

She said thankfully her husband’s much younger brother, Justin Barber, a culinary school grad, has joined the team.

“The thing we’re really excited about is expanding our catering with this location,” and the addition of Justin, she said.

She said their own brand of coffee and unique blend with a “West Coast vibe,” is specially roasted by Deep River Roasters.

Berkins on Main is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawkins said they serve oatmeal with toppings in the morning, and soon will add breakfast sandwiches.

They will rotate several types of soup, including chicken tortilla, broccoli cheddar, butternut squash/apple and chicken.

Hawkins said she and her husband love being part of the community.

She said they have already established a fund for the community containing $75,000 and hope to give grants when it reaches $100,000.

“Serving the community is important to us,” she said.