CT data shows drunk driving case outcomes. And that thousands of cases are dismissed each year.

There are too many people dying.

Those are the words of Bob Garguilo, executive director for MADD in New England, noting that one is too many and drunken driving death nationwide have gone from about 10,000 for about 10 years to 13,000.

Further, according to the state Department of Transportation, 112 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in Connecticut in 2021, which the agency noted was the last year of verifiable data.

But across Connecticut people may be drinking less before they get behind the wheel.

Along with a drop in many major crimes, there has been a decline in cases of driving under the influence in the last two decades, according to statistics from the state of Connecticut Judicial Branch.

Michael P. Lawlor, associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven, attributes much of the drop to new laws tightening enforcement and a higher awareness of the dangers of driving drunk.

“I think that the scope of the DWI laws has changed a lot over time, so in other words, there’s lot more disincentive to driving drunk today than there used to be,” said Lawlor, who served as a criminal justice adviser to former Gov. Dannel Malloy.

“Not because you can go to jail, but because of all the other stuff: You could lose your license, you’re going to have to have an ignition interlock device and on you go, and so I think, the deterrent effect of that has been effective,” he said.

Between fiscal 2000 and 2022, the total number of outcomes of all DUI cases dropped from 11,843 to 6,388, or 46%, the statistics from the state of Connecticut Judicial Branch show.

The numbers actually rose to a high of 13,169 in 2008-09 before starting a steady slide, aided by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20. That’s a drop of more than 50% from the record high.

Lawlor said the numbers are starting to rise again, but not to the levels of 15 years ago.

Dismissals of the cases dropped from 5,734 to 2,861 and guilty findings fell from 5,226 to 2,967 over the same two-plus decades, the state data show.

In 2008-09, there were 7,959 dismissals, the highest in that 20-year period, and 4,256 guilty findings out of 13,169 cases shown. Then in 2021-22 there were 2,861 case dismissals and 2,967 findings of guilty, with 511 nolles, according to state data.

Nolles and suspensions made up almost all the rest of the case outcomes, the state data show. The suspensions occur “as the result of a failure to appear,” and are not a final disposition, according to the state.

As for the dismissals, “I’d be willing to bet that virtually all of those are cases where it was a first offender (who) applied for, got into the alcohol education program and successfully completed it, because the end result of that is a dismissal,” Lawlor said. “So all of the first-time offenders go through that process and the outcome is a dismissal.”

The guilty pleas usually are multiple offenders, Lawlor said.

“So second-, third-, fourth-time offenders,” he said. “And you can also see there, almost none of the cases ever go to trial because there’s the guilty/not guilty verdicts.”

There are also several hundred nolles (which occur when decisions are not to prosecute) each year, which Lawlor explained as “probably cases where the person had multiple charges like, for example, manslaughter with a motor vehicle plus DWI. So they plead to the manslaughter one and they drop the DWI as part of the plea deal.”

Lawlor said most people realize how much there is to lose if they drink and drive, heeding the Department of Transportation signs: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“People who have something to lose, you got a job, you got responsibility,” he said.

“If you get caught drunk driving, all that’s getting interrupted, whether or not you ever get convicted,” Lawlor said. “They’re going to take your license away, they’re going to put an interlock device in your car, it’s going to cost you thousands upon thousand of dollars in your auto insurance … all of these things, which are relatively new, the last 10 or 12 years.”

It wasn’t that long ago, Lawlor said, “You get stopped by the cops, they would drive you home, instead of arresting you. Now, there’s mandatory arrests.”

Another change has been the public awareness messages by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Lawlor said.

“One of the things you would definitely end up going through is a victim impact panel that MADD puts together which is very effective, again, only on people who are otherwise responsible people,” he said.

“There are people who are just hardcore alcoholics … and have nothing to lose, but I think for otherwise responsible people, I mean, I think the message has sunk in effectively.”

Garguilo, of MADD in New England, said the organization’s efforts have helped to lower drunken-driving deaths from 25,000 nationally in 1980 to 10,000.

“We lowered that through our efforts through identifying and promoting a designated driver, for instance, or the educational programs that we provide,” Garguilo said. “So we feel responsible for being able to lower it — I hate saying lower it; you’re still talking about 10,000 people because one person, one innocent person being killed is one too many.”

But he said, “even with less drivers and millions of miles less traveled during COVID time, people working remotely, the number of people driving impaired skyrocketed.” The number of deaths, which had hovered at about 10,000 for about 10 years went to 13,000, he said.

“So it’s going in the wrong direction,” Garguilo said. “It’s since COVID. People are driving more radically.”

And that was before cannabis was legalized, he said. He predicted the numbers in Connecticut will rise much more once cannabis is factored in.

Referring to the drop in Connecticut arrests, Garguilo said, he saw “a number of contributing factors. I think most notably, there’s less police officers on our roadways. We know that they have a tougher job. … I do believe people are being more accountable.”

He also said that since 1999, “rideshare came into being. I think a lot of the younger generation is taking advantage of the many opportunities they have to get home safely. I think there is a concerted effort to have a designated driver, non-drinking driver. But there’s still too many incidents. There’s still too many people dying. Connecticut still is in, I believe, the top three or top five of all states with the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving alcohol.”

Garguilo said a positive step is passive technology that, by use of cameras and sensing hands on the steering wheel, will be able to tell if a driver is impaired.

“We believe in the next few years we’ll see every new car being manufactured will have the passive technology installed not as an option but as a operating procedure,” Garguilo said. “I believe the insurance industry has come out and said that will save 95% of those killed now. … This would be the biggest thing we’ve done in our lifetime.”

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com.