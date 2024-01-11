How a new CT deli called a ‘hidden gem’ avoided closure with a community’s support

The owner of a tiny Connecticut takeout deli announced on Facebook last week that he would close at the end of the month and look for a new location because he wasn’t getting enough customers.

But instead of simply leaving “good luck” and “sorry to see you go” messages on Facebook as people often do in reaction to closures, his Simsbury area customers reached out on Facebook with suggestions for owner Elijah Ahmed to up his profile, including through advertising and signage and marketing.

One person even offered free graphics work.

His niche followers pleaded for Ahmed to hang in there and give it time.

They left comments such as, “My kids loved your sandwiches,” “love your steak and cheese,” and “one of the best omelets I’ve ever had.”

One customer wrote on facebook: “I’m going to hope and pray that people finding out that your business is closing is going to drive a bunch of customers your way.”

Word spread and in a few short days, the community has turned it around for Ahmed through Facebook and word of mouth. The deli is inside a gas station.

Ahmed said this week he has started getting so busy inside his Eli’s Deli and Grill inside the BP gas station, 955 Hopmeadow Ave., Simsbury that he said this week he might have to bring in help.

“We’re really really busy. I can’t handle it myself since Wednesday,” Ahmed said. “I’m really glad God blessed me with really wonderful people.”

The deli/grill has only been open since November and is a simple set up of a grill, flat top, portable oven, friar, and slicer.

Ahmed, 42, was born in California where his parents were studying and returned to Sudan where he was raised. He earned a bachelor’s degree there in in information technology and came to the United States at age 25 to go for a master’s degree.

But he got caught up in the restaurant world and loved it.

Ahmed said he’s worked through the area in pizza, breakfast, and other culinary areas both for others and as an owner/partner.

“It’s something I enjoy,” he said of cooking, and he saw the deli in the gas station as, “a good business opportunity.”

“I’ve been cooking since I was a little kid,” Ahmed said, noting he seeks “honest feedback” from customers and “makes changes to their liking.”

The menu items at Eli’s Deli are simple, but what makes them stand out, he said, are fresh, high quality ingredients. His eggs are organic, he serves only Applewood smoked bacon, the sausage is fresh and nothing is frozen, not even the chicken. Customers love his steak and cheese, falafel, quesadillas, he said.

“Everything is cooked fresh,” Ahmed said.

His reasoning in opening a small deli with no seating, Ahmed said, is that he could run it on his own so he would have no personnel costs, leaving more to spend on fresh, high quality food products.

Customers can walk inside the deli or use a drive through.

His original Facebook post stated: “Sadly I will close the business next month , it’s been really slow since we opened I guess I’m in the wrong spot, I will notify you guys with the new location when I get another one.”

He told the Courant that the public’s comments were helpful, but advertising and marketing are too expensive for his small business, and signage at the gas station is limited by regulation.

He said this week if the community support continues there may be no need to relocate.

“I think my customers don’t want me to leave,” he said.

He also said since the recent surge in business people are “suddenly leaving a lot of tips,” which he will donate much of to a homeless shelter.

He said the people of Simsbury have been “wonderful,” and patient when they’ve had to wait.

“Thanks to all the people for helping out, for the suggestions, for spreading the word,” he said.

Among the Facebook comments when he announced he would have to close or move:

“I hope you can reopen somewhere else. We ate there twice and both times were delicious. Good luck.”

One online review read: “We ordered from Eli’s for lunch for work. Ham grinder, roast beef grinder, a smashburger, Italian grinder wrap and a steak and cheese. All the food was hot fresh and delicious. Prices are amazing. I can not recommend Eli’s enough.”

Another online review reads: “You know those hidden gems you want to be slightlyyyy less hidden so you can be sure it remains open for delicious food forever? This place is one of them. Located in the BP station is the sneakiest place for incredible food. My go-to for breakfast sandwiches and per their Facebook posts (and photos as attached), their lunches are absolutely unbeatable for the cost and quality. Go, go, go!!”

The deli/grill is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.