CT Event Asia to host the 3rd Annual ASEAN Healthcare Transformation Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, CT Asia is all set to bring you the 3rd Annual ASEAN Healthcare Transformation Summit, an exclusive platform for healthcare professionals, aiming to educate the masses on trending innovative technologies designed to personalize healthcare.

Scheduled to be held at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur on the 9th to 10th May 2023, this summit brings together C-level accomplished speakers and leading industry expert to deep dive into the Future of Digital Healthcare.

The adoption of digital technologies has the potential to completely transform the way healthcare is provided by enhancing patient experience, expanding access to care, and boosting efficiency. As we all live in a digital world, healthcare experts and organizations are striving to achieve digital maturity, share experiences, and carve their own path in the digital healthcare space. In order to keep up with this momentum and stay competitive, it is necessary to adopt new cutting-edge strategies and ways of working. This is crucial in accelerating the journey of transformation of digital healthcare.

Hence, the 3rd Annual ASEAN Healthcare Transformation Summit 2023 will highlight extraordinary contributions in the healthcare sector as well as educate the public about the latest innovative technologies designed to personalize healthcare. This includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual care, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and 5G, just a few of the many innovations that are revolutionizing the healthcare industry. Attendees will be able to learn from industry experts, network with industry peers and explore the potential of these new technologies to help shape the future of healthcare and gain valuable insights on how to successfully implement these new technologies.

Organised this year under the theme "Cultivating Groundbreaking Strategies for Revolutionizing Digital Healthcare" and attracting over 1000 Healthcare professionals across the region, the audience will be presented with interactive keynote sessions emphasizing on: Modern Nursing Practices in The Digital Health Era; AI Informed Mental Health Care; Adopting Digital Solutions to address Patient Loads and Staff Shortages; Metaverse - Reinventing the Realm of Healthcare and Smart Pharmacies; The Future of Femtech; The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) in Digital Healthcare; Analytics and Big Data to Support disease prevention; The Breakthrough Therapy for Cancer; Decentralization of Clinical Trials (DCTs) Using AI; Digitization of Medical Records (EMRs); The Rise and Progression of Remote Patient Monitoring, etc.

