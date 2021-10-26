U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.00
    +11.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,665.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.50
    +70.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.00
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8920
    +0.1930 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,730.89
    +697.95 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.61
    +1,265.93 (+521.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,114.34
    +513.93 (+1.80%)
     

CT Event Asia to host 5G TECH 2021

·2 min read

Paving the road to Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the 5G TECH 2021 as a Hybrid Event utilizing a seamless platform ensuring inclusion regardless of travel restrictions. This event will take place in the JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur, scheduled for 30th November – 2nd December 2021.

REGISTER NOW
REGISTER NOW

Organised under the themed "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G", this exclusive and innovative platform brings together key experts of 5G across a wide range of industries comprising of Technology, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Telecommunication, Energy and Utility, Financial services, Aviation, Ports, Automation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Gaming and many others. In collaboration with leading technology companies, nationwide and internationally, CT Event Asia aims to highlight how Malaysian industries can harness 5G, the ultra-fast connectivity to better serve their customers, offer new products and services, reduce costs, and reinvent the business model.

Attracting 1,000+ senior representatives from across the 5G ecosystem and +60 outstanding and well-known speakers, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa, will be officiating the Event with an honorary keynote speech unveiling the outline of the event. Together with leading sponsors like Telekom Malaysia, FORTINET, EdgePoint, Vive Enterprise Stories, NTT Docomo, Qualcomm, 27 Digital, 5G TECH is set to create more opportunities and exposure for companies in this era of digital transformation.

Our delegates are targeted across leading strategy and innovation leaders, government decision-makers, chief technology officers, C-level industry leaders, IOT related industry leaders, researchers interested in digital transformation, public sector representatives to discuss issues of importance to the development of 5G network in the region.

The Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Mr. Bangaly Camara shared that the 5G TECH 2021 forum is organized and tailored to the theme of "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G".

When asked about the reasons behind organizing this event, the Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Bangaly Camara said: "As the world has changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependence on network speed, capacity, and security has never been greater. The 5G phenomenon, is seen as not just a generational step, but as a way for the society to advance together towards a more connected future."

With the possibility to attend both online and in person, 5G TECH 2021 is set to be BIGGER than ever. Don't miss out on the chance to find out what's on the horizon for your business and how you can reap the benefits of the ultra-fast connectivity.

The 5G TECH 2021 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit at: https://www.5gtech-ctasia.com/ or request for the event brochure at: https://www.5gtech-ctasia.com/register_now.html

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of 5G TECH 2021

CT Event Asia logo
CT Event Asia logo

SOURCE CT Event Asia

Recommended Stories

  • How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should clear your search history on a regular basis.

  • Shiba Inu Faced Strong Resistance Near $0.000040

    Shiba Inu pulled back towards the support level at $0.00003775.

  • Mastercard Partners With Bakkt to Bring Cryptocurrency Payments to the Masses

    Banks will be able to issue debit or credit cards that let people pay with bitcoin and earn cryptocurrency as rewards.

  • Bitcoin Is Still Concentrated in Few Hands, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s surging popularity hasn’t changed one of its original attributes. Its ownership is still concentrated in just a few hands.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe top 10,000 individual

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye a Return to $65,000. Avoiding sub-$60,000 Key, However

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Avoiding sub-$60,000 would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $65,000, however.

  • FB whistleblower says she currently supports herself thanks to crypto investments ‘made at the right time’

    Frances Haugen has accused Facebook of repeatedly prioritising ‘growth over safety’

  • Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

    The financial firm and its fund unit say they won’t comment further on Ramon de Oliveira’s resignation. Equitable replaces him with director Joan Lamm-Tennant.

  • Elon Musk Touts ‘People’s Crypto’ Dogecoin, Shades SHIB

    Musk stressed that he does not “bet the farm on crypto.”

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • COMCAST LAUNCHES INTERNET SPEEDS FASTER THAN 1 GIG IN GALLUP, NM

    Comcast today announced the company has introduced additional Internet speed tiers for homes and small businesses in the Gallup area, with internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps (1,200 Mbps.) The new speed...

  • Cryptocurrency Company Snared in SEC Dragnet Sues Regulator

    The cryptocurrency developer says the move by the SEC broke the agency’s rules and was designed either to embarrass him or to stir up media interest in its crackdown on the cryptocurrency market.

  • Tesla Supplier Shows Off More Powerful Battery

    The new cell has five times the capacity of smaller previous models, the head of Panasonic’s battery unit said.

  • In Europe, Confusion Reigns About the U.S.

    America’s pivot to Asia has stirred the most significant misunderstanding.

  • Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are at It Again. They Are Targeting the Tech Supply Chain.

    A new cyberattack is under way targeting the global tech supply chain, notably cloud services and technology providers, Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) said Sunday. The tech giant said that the group known as Nobelium, which it called a “Russian nation-state actor,” was behind the new disruption, first detected in May. The U.S. and other governments have identified Nobelium as the group that infected some 18,000 customers of software company SolarWinds Corp (SWI) with malware in 2020.

  • Facebook Whistleblower Holds Crypto to Support Herself Financially: Report

    Haugen said she was managing financially for the “foreseeable future” because she had bought crypto “at the right time.”

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers."

  • Crypto Is Shedding Its Tether

    John Law issued bank notes willy-nilly. Are stablecoin issuers doing the same?

  • Robot mail: Russian Post teams up with Yandex to deliver parcels in Moscow

    Self-driving robots have started delivering parcels in certain Moscow neighbourhoods after tech giant Yandex teamed up with the state-run Russian Post service, the companies said on Monday. Yandex, which operates a raft of services from online search to ride-hailing, already uses robots for food delivery in Russia and on some U.S. college campuses in a partnership with GrubHub, but a tie-up with the federal post service could widen their reach. In a joint statement, Yandex and Russian Post said 36 rectangular, suitcase-sized robots would initially deliver from 27 post offices in several districts of the Russian capital as part of a pilot project, with parcel recipients able to select robot delivery using an app.

  • How to Expand Blockchain Beyond Fintech and Into Factories

    Blockchain has already improved companies’ ability to track the movement of goods. It’s now easy to envision a more efficient future in logistics through emerging decentralized technologies that help improve procurement practices and enable businesses to increase transparency about where products were manufactured, how they were delivered and under what conditions. There are potential upsides for businesses, workers and consumers.