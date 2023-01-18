U.S. markets closed

CT Event Asia to host The Future of Digital Economy through 5G

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, CT Asia is all set to bring you The Future of Digital Economy through 5G, an innovative platform seeking to leverage 5G technologies to support business functions. Happening at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur from 7th-8th February 2023, this conference brings together leading industry experts and technology professionals to assist businesses in reinventing their business strategies, overcoming the challenges associated with 5G implementation, tapping into new market opportunities, and accelerating their growth and expansion using 5G technology.

The Future Of Digital Economy through 5G: Empower the Industry with Digital Connectivity
The Future Of Digital Economy through 5G: Empower the Industry with Digital Connectivity

Organized under the theme "Empower the Industry with Digital Connectivity", the conference aims to provide deep insight into 5G materials and components, bringing convenience and cost-saving benefits to businesses that are specialized in IoT, Artificial intelligence, Industrial Automation, renewable energy, medical, robotics, 3D videos, AR/VR, Smart city, smart manufacturing, autonomous driving, mm Wave etc, and as well provide participants with better networking and exclusive access to decision makers, thereby adding more value.

The Future of Digital Economy through 5G attracts over 700 senior representatives from telecom, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utility, financial services, education, entertainment, computing, agriculture etc, and will deep dive into how to Kickstarting The 4th Industrial Revolution and enriching the network experience for Various business and end Consumers; Empowering investors and industries to reach their full potential with a network that is reliable, robust, energy efficient and secure; Trigger the Innovation & Technology Development with 5G networks and more. See our speakers

Join us to grasp the full potential of 5G digital economy.  The Conference also provide you an exclusive platform to exhibit your products and services, get solid exposure in your industry and elevate your brand's image. Join us as sponsor here!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to connect with experts and learn what's on the horizon for your business.  Register now as we have limited seats available.

REGISTER HERE!

The Event website has full details of the program. Interested parties can visit the website HERE or request for the Agenda HERE.

To get in touch with our team for enquiries relating to this event, feel free to reach out to:
Amina
Marketing Manager
CT Event Asia
+60 1161888699| +03 2710 7756
amina@cteventasia.com

CISION PR Newswire is the official News Distribution Partner for the Future of Digital Economy through 5G

SOURCE CT Event Asia sdn bhd

