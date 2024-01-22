CT labor arbitration panel orders police van driver in Randy Cox case rehired; City refuses to do it

The veteran New Haven police officer who drove the van in the infamous Randy Cox case won an arbitration case to get his job back, but the city said it will fight to keep him off its police force.

An arbitration panel concluded Friday that the city didn’t have just cause when it fired Oscar Diaz last June for his role in the 2022 debacle that left Cox, now 37, paralyzed after being thrown around in a police van and then dragged out by the feet — despite his pleas that his neck was broken and that he couldn’t move.

The city later agreed to pay Cox $45 million to settle his lawsuit, and fired four of the five officers involved. The fifth retired. State police filed charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and negligent cruelty to persons against those offices; the cases are still pending.

In a 2-1 decision, though, a panel of arbitrators concluded that Diaz deserved a 15-day suspension but not termination. It directed the city to put him back on duty after the suspension and then to pay back wages for the roughly half-year he was off the payroll.

But New Haven leaders said that’s not going to happen. The city will ask a Superior Court judge to throw out the arbitration award by filing a motion to vacate.

“At this time, Officer Diaz will not be reinstated to his position, given the motion to vacate along with ongoing proceedings regarding his decertification and pending criminal charges,” Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson wrote in a joint statement.

“Overwhelmingly, our police officers hold themselves to the highest standards of professionalism and put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our residents and keep our community safe. However, when an officer deviates from these high standards like what occurred with Mr. Cox, there must be accountability and a clear message that those actions will not tolerated by the New Haven Police Department,” the statement said.

Messages left with police union attorney Jeffrey Ment and Cox family attorney R.J. Weber were not returned Monday. Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who served on Cox’s legal team, also did not return a message.

The Cox case drew national headlines and local protests, with civil rights advocates saying it illustrated a culture of police contempt.

Cox was taken into custody on June 19, 2022 after police found a gun on him while they were investigating a complaint. Officers drove him to a police substation, and Diaz — working an overtime shift as the prisoner van driver — was assigned to drive him from there to the New Haven detention center.

Cox, handcuffed, was put in the back of the van, which had no seatbelts. He kicked the floor and side of the van, videotape showed, and later was hurled headfirst into its front wall when Diaz braked hard. Diaz said a motorist on a cross street had cruised through a stop sign, forcing Diaz to slam on the brakes to avoid a crash.

Security video from inside the van showed Cox crumpling to the floor after being thrown hard against the metal front of the van compartment.

“At the time of the near-collision, Officer Diaz was driving 36 mph in a 25 mph zone,” the arbitration panel noted.

Diaz pulled over five minutes later and opened the back door of the van.

“Mr. Cox was lying on the floor clearly in pain,” according to the arbitration panel’s report.

Diaz radioed for an ambulance to meet the van when it reached the detention center. The arbitrators said Diaz told Sgt. Betsy Segui what had happened and Cox repeatedly cried that he couldn’t move, but Segui had officers drag Cox out of the van by his feet when he didn’t comply with orders to stand up.

Videotape shows Segui telling Cox “you just drank too much” as officers jerk him up into a wheelchair. Video from the cellblock shows officers Cox in the wheelchair with his head dangling to one side; officers then pull him out and drag him across the floor into a cell as one says “He is perfectly fine.”

Cox was paralyzed from the chest down; he sued for $100 million, and the city agreed to a settlement of $45 million.

State police charged Segui, Diaz and officers Ronald Pressley, Luis Rivera and Jocelyn Lavandier each with two misdemeanors: negligent cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment. They are seeking accelerated rehabilitation; a judge has sealed the files and has scheduled hearings in all five cases for Thursday at 10 a.m. at New Haven Superior Court.

All five were suspended after the encounter; Pressley retired and the rest were later fired.

The arbitration panel concluded Friday that New Haven didn’t prove its case against Diaz. The panel agreed that he should have called an ambulance to the scene when he stopped to check on Cox partway to the detention center, but said that warranted a suspension, not a firing.

The city argued that Diaz should have directed Cox to hold onto safety strap in the van, but the panel said the absence of seatbelts was at least as responsible for the injuries. The city also said Diaz violated policy by failing to take all necessary steps to protect Cox at the detention center, but the panel said Segui — a supervisor — was responsible for him after the van arrived there.