CT law seeks to make dating apps safer

Dating apps in Connecticut must now comply with new regulations designed to bolster in-app reporting procedures, protect users from harassment, and offer resources on domestic violence, sexual assault and romance scams.

Under provisions of Public Act 23-56, which went into effect on Jan. 1, online dating operators in Connecticut must adopt a policy for handling harassment reports and maintain an accessible “online safety center.”

The law requires each safety center to provide “an explanation of the online dating operator’s reporting mechanism for harmful or unwanted behavior, safety advice for communicating online and meeting in person, a link to a website or telephone number where a user may access resources on domestic violence and sexual harassment, and educational information on romance scams.”

Sen. Mae Flexer, a vice chair of the Judiciary Committee, which introduced the original bill, said these new provisions provide Connecticut residents with online protections that most in the country do not have.

“I think it’s important for people to know exactly what they’re getting into when they start to use these platforms. And I think it’s important for these platforms to be a resource in terms of what a person needs to know to keep themselves safe,” Flexer said.

“Whether it’s a scam or an episode of violence or someone who’s harassing them, right there on that platform, they’ll be able to see what resources are available to them and know how to get help,” Flexer added.

Flexer said the law lays out a series of actions that the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection may take to ensure compliance across platforms. The legislation authorizes DCP to issue fines of up to $25,000 per violation for apps that do not comply.

Match Group, an internet and technology company whose subsidiaries include Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, Match.com and OurTime, said they fully support the new regulations.

Story continues

“We strongly supported the Legislature’s passage of the new law that will raise the bar for online dating safety,” a Match Group spokesperson said in a statement to the Courant. “Match Group considers these policies to be best practice, and we were proud to work in partnership with Connecticut Officials on these important efforts.”

In Connecticut, romance scams have swindled millions of dollars out of residents each year. In 2022, 159 nutmeggers lost a total of $7.1 million to con artists posing as lovers online, according to data from the 2022 FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center fraud report and the Federal Trade Commission’s annual fraud report compiled by the site Social Catfish.

Online encounters have also turned deadly. In April of 2022, Brandon Roberts of Ohio was convicted in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Emily Todd of Bethel. Todd was found shot to death on a Bridgeport boat ramp two weeks after meeting Roberts on a dating app.

Lauren Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old from Bridgeport died in December of 2021 after a date with a man she met on the dating app Bumble. Her date told police he went to sleep and found Smith-Fields unresponsive when he awoke.

In January of 2022, the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner ruled Smith-Fields’s death as accidental, caused by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol.” Smith-Fields’s family is currently suing the city in a federal civil rights lawsuit on allegations that the Bridgeport Police department failed to properly investigate her death, among other claims.

Predators have also used dating apps to identify and pursue victims for rape and abuse.

Analysis of nearly 2,000 sexual assaults between 2017 and 2020 found that 14% occurred after meeting through a dating app, according to research sponsored by the National Institute of Justice. The study also found that these sexual assaults saw higher rates of strangulation and injury than those that did not involve a dating app.

Meghan Scanlon, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the newly-mandated online safety centers offer users “critical information for how to get help with domestic violence or sexual harassment, should they encounter those those harms while using the dating apps.”

Scanlon said the hope is that the new regulations will hold accountable individuals who misuse dating apps for nefarious purposes, and inform and empower users to seek help.

“This policy helps to guide dating apps in operating in a way that prioritizes user safety and community safety,” Scanlon said. “From our perspective, we view domestic violence [and] dating violence as a public health crisis and we hope that the policy provides an important opportunity to increase awareness of resources and the free help that is available.”

Help for domestic violence victims in Connecticut is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting www.CTSafeConnect.org or by texting or calling 888-774-2900.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence opperates a 24/7 call and text hotline at 1-888-999-5545. Additional resources are available at their website endsexualviolencect.org.

Information on online dating and romance scams are available through the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection website and the office of Attorney General William Tong.

