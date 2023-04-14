U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

CT REIT Declares Distribution for the Period of April 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of April 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023 of $0.07232 per trust unit, payable May 15, 2023 to unitholders of record on April 28, 2023. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.86784 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c9173.html