U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,039.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,603.50
    -27.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -0.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7550
    -0.0060 (-0.16%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -1.42 (-6.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    -0.0161 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9350
    +0.8650 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,727.26
    +952.98 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.43
    +24.01 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,963.24
    +9.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

CT REIT Declares Distribution for the Period of February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023

·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023 of $0.07232 per trust unit, payable March 15, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2023. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.86784 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c5237.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Drop On Strong Retail Sales; Tesla Races Higher On Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures fell Wednesday on strong U.S. retail sales data. Tesla stock rallied on Barclays outperform rating.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Inflation at 6.4%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Well, the news is in, and it’s not as good as had been hoped. The inflation numbers for January showed a 0.5% month-over-month increase, and an annualized rate of 6.4%. Both numbers are higher than expectations – analysts had been looking for a 0.4% monthly rate, and a 6.2% year-over-year rate. So, what are the implications? The Federal Reserve will most likely stick to its guns on interest rate hikes, the central bank’s primary tool to combat inflation. It’s likely that the Fed will raise rates

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • Chipmaker Blasts Into Buy Zone On IoT Expansion, 700% Growth

    As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.

  • Cisco Earnings Report Due; Is Another Dividend Hike In The Cards?

    It is likely that Cisco will once again announce a dividend hike when the company reports December-quarter earnings Wednesday.

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Scramb

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Marvell (MRVL): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Marvell (MRVL). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.