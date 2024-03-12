CT tow truck company owner accused of price gouging is facing criminal charges

The owner of a local tow truck company is facing criminal charges after police investigated multiple complaints of price gouging.

An investigation into One Source Towing began on Jan. 5, when a driver questioned the amount that the company was planning to charge them for a less-than-one-mile tow, the East Haven Police Department said.

Investigators found that One Source Towing, which is one of three local tow companies on the police department’s tow rotation list, charged the driver more than double the amount allowed by state law.

An investigation, led by Sergeant Joseph Mulher, found that on more than 50 occasions the company charged fraudulent fees that were outside of the regulatory state set fees — including $5,804 in administrative fees, $296 in “fuel surcharge” fees and another $442 in mileage fees.

An arrest warrant was issued for Melissa Rivera, the owner of One Source Towing, charging her with third-degree larceny. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on March 20, police said.

One Source Towing has also been suspended from the East Haven Police Department’s tow rotation list pending a hearing, which has not yet been set. Police said an investigation is ongoing.