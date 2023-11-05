Advertisement
CTA employee injured during fight on Red Line station platform, police say

Rebecca Johnson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune/TNS

A Chicago Transit Authority employee was injured in a fight with a man at a Red Line Station platform in the Loop Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 59-year-old CTA employee fell down the escalator, sustaining a laceration to his right arm and a minor contusion to his head, after a physical altercation with a man at about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South State Street.

The man fled, but police said he was taken into custody in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com

