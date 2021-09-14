U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.73
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,016.87
    +1,929.79 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

CTA Names Six Tech Leaders to the 2021 CT Hall of Fame, will also Honor Three Innovation Entrepreneurs and 2020 Class

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association® (CTA) announced the new class of honorees into its 2021 Consumer Technology (CT) Hall of Fame created in 2000. The program pays tribute to the inventors, entrepreneurs, retailers, business executives and journalists who think outside the box to bring new products and services to market and the imagination to create new technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

"The Hall of Fame celebrates our rich heritage by honoring the legends in the consumer tech industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are honored to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of these leaders who have advanced the consumer technologies that improve lives around the world."

CTA's annual awards dinner will be held Thursday evening, November 11 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. The 2021 CT Hall of Fame class includes:

Mike Fasulo who as president and COO of Sony Electronics, navigated the company through the rise of the smartphone which disrupted traditional consumer electronics markets, while leading the turnaround of Sony's electronics business in North America, achieving record results.

Nancy Klosek an influential journalist in the CT industry for nearly 40 years, first as a reporter for AudioVideo International and then as editor-in-chief at Dealerscope, a leading consumer electronics trade magazine.

William and Barbara Pearse founded Ultimate Electronics, one of the top consumer electronics chains with more than 65 stores in 14 states that mixed name brand CE with upscale brands, and featured home theater and audio demo rooms to explain new tech to customers.

Hank Shocklee co-founder of Public Enemy and a strong advocate for disruptive innovators, visited Capitol Hill to advocate for new music services, and campaigned against anti-internet legislation like SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act) and PIPA (Protect IP Act).

Roberta Williams a video game designer, writer and co-founder of Sierra On-Line (later known as Sierra Entertainment), known for her work in the field of graphic adventure games such as the King's Quest series.

In addition to these six honorees, the awards ceremony will also recognize CTA's Innovation Entrepreneur Award winners – a top executive leading a company with revenues under $30 million, an exceptional small business and a startup that demonstrates innovation in the consumer technology industry. The 2021 honorees are:

Executive: James Mault MD, FACS
Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense, a data-as-a-service clinical intelligence company, that delivers medical-grade wearable biosensor technology, combined with algorithmic analytics, for scalable remote patient monitoring.

Company: Nuheara
Launched at CES 2017 after a successful 2016 Indiegogo campaign, Nuheara's IQbuds pioneered augmented audio in the hearables category with the mission to change people's lives with affordable and accessible hearing solutions.

Startup: ROYBI
ROYBI Robot is an AI-powered educational robot for children over three years old that helps with language acquisition, communication skills and problem-solving.

The awards ceremony will also recognize the prestigious honorees from the 2020 classes for the Hall of Fame and the Innovation Entrepreneur Award programs including:

2020 CT Hall of Fame
Vint Cerf: TCP/IP
Frank Conrad: Westinghouse
Peter Fannon: Panasonic
Kazuo Hirai: Sony Corp.
Robert Kahn: TCP/IP
James Meyer: Sirius/XM, RCA, DirecTV
Robin Raskin: LIDT/journalist

2020 Innovation Entrepreneur Awards
Executive: Vicki Mayo, TouchPoints
Company: re:3D Inc.
Startup: Nuro

The inductees for the CT Hall of Fame and the Innovation Entrepreneur Awards were selected by separate panels of media and industry professionals, who judged nominations submitted by manufacturers, retailers and industry journalists. Complete inductee bios will appear in CTA's It Is Innovation (i3) magazine, as well as online at CTA.tech/i3. Registration will open in October.

For more information, visit CTA.tech/events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cta-names-six-tech-leaders-to-the-2021-ct-hall-of-fame-will-also-honor-three-innovation-entrepreneurs-and-2020-class-301376929.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Recommended Stories

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

    This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal," founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RJScaringe, which included images of Rivian's R1T electric pick-up truck at its plant in Normal, Illinois. Tesla boss Elon Musk in July offered no timeframe for when the automaker would start mass production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline of more than 5 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 5.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory declines of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.9 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On ave

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering