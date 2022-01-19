U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

CTEK 'CS ONE' NAMED AUTO EXPRESS BEST BUY

·3 min read

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CS ONE battery charger from CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has been named the No.1 Best Buy battery charger by the UK's biggest selling motoring magazine, Auto Express.

CTEK CS ONE: the most advanced battery charger CTEK has ever made, featuring cutting-edge APTO charging technology
CTEK CS ONE: the most advanced battery charger CTEK has ever made, featuring cutting-edge APTO charging technology

Following a series of rigorous tests, conducted by Auto Express against a gruelling 80 point checklist, the CTEK CS ONE came out on top with a five star Best Buy rating.

At the heart of the tests, Auto Express timed how long each unit took to get from a flat battery to 80 per cent charge, at which point a vehicle should be able to start. They also evaluated how each device charged, and from how low; checked for sparks during misuse and EMC (electromagnetic compatibility), assessed instructions, looked at leads, clamps and the battery types each can deal with and finally factored in price.

Auto Express set out to discover which charger should be in your garage this winter because, as they say, "having a good charger ready to go when a helping hand is needed is a worthwhile precaution."

"CTEK pioneered multi-mode charging, which so many rivals have adopted, but the new 8-Amp CS ONE...is a mighty performer that has moved the game on yet again." The Best Buy listing goes on to explain how the CS ONE's modes work in the background to deliver whatever the battery needs, "thanks to adaptive charging that detects the state, size and type of power pack. It even detects polarity, and because both leads are black, it doesn't matter which way you connect it. An app provides access to recon and supply modes."

Gary Brown, Product Manager for CTEK, said: "We are so proud to have topped the Auto Express Best Buy table once again, this time with our revolutionary CS ONE product. It is pleasing recognition of CTEK's pioneering approach to product development - an approach that is keeping us right at the forefront of vehicle charging technology - and also recognises the significant innovation and dedication has gone into the development of this revolutionary charger. The CS ONE is without doubt the smartest charger we've ever made! It's the only charger in the world with fully adaptive APTO charging technology and it's the smart choice for drivers looking to keep their car battery in optimum health, offering peace of mind not just for winter, but all year round."

Launched in September 2021, the CS ONE's patented APTO "adaptive charging" technology checks what type of battery you have - lead acid or lithium (12V LiFePO4), measures your battery's health then delivers the right level of power to get it working at optimum capacity, automatically adjusting for hot and cold conditions. The CS ONE makes charging easy, with polarity and spark free clamps. It also has a countdown indicator that shows how long you have to go before the battery is fully charged, and when you can restart. The free to download CTEK App unlocks additional features such as "RECOND" to restore battery health, "WAKE UP" for lithium (12V LiFePO4) batteries with under voltage protection (UVP) or to bring deeply discharged lead-acid batteries back to life, and "SUPPLY" to turn the CS ONE into a 12V supply.

Suitable for use on cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, vans, and boats, the CS ONE is easy to use; there are no modes to select – just connect and the CS ONE will do the rest. It's the ultimate battery charger, conditioner and maintainer, that can be left attached to the battery indefinitely to ensure your vehicle is always ready to go when you are.

For more information visit www.ctek.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726832/CTEK_CS_ONE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg

For media enquiries, please contact:
Katharine Parker
PR & External Communication Manager
katharine.parker@ctek.com
+44 (0)7974 141266

CTEK Logo (PRNewsfoto/CTEK)
CTEK Logo (PRNewsfoto/CTEK)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctek-cs-one-named-auto-express-best-buy-301461405.html

SOURCE CTEK

