CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

·2 min read
  • CTIC

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee as an equity inducement award outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the company. The equity award was approved on June 13, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received options to purchase 40,000 shares of CTI BioPharma common stock. The options will be issued upon the employee's grant date (the "Grant Date"), and all stock options included within the equity inducement award will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of CTI BioPharma common stock on the Grant Date. One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee's Grant Date, subject to the employee's continued employment with CTI BioPharma on such vesting dates. The options have a ten-year term.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJO™ (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO™ is a trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com

