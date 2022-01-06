U.S. markets closed

CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

2 min read
In this article:
SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee as an equity inducement award outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the company. The equity award was approved on January 5, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received options to purchase 22,000 shares of CTI BioPharma common stock. The options will be issued upon the employee's grant date (the "Grant Date"), and all stock options included within the equity inducement award will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of CTI BioPharma common stock on the Grant Date. One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee's Grant Date, subject to the employee's continued employment with CTI BioPharma on such vesting dates. The options have a ten-year term.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-announces-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301455374.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

