U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.95
    -16.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.50
    -38.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,929.34
    -102.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.70
    -12.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.75 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.00
    +10.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    +0.0077 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1770
    -0.4930 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,894.58
    -207.38 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.36
    +3.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.84
    +39.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

CTI BioPharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SEATTLE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April 2023.

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Type: Fireside Chat
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT)

Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days (Virtual)
Type: Corporate Presentation
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2, ACVR1,­­ and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Remy Bernarda
Jenny Kobin
invest@ctibiopharma.com

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-april-2023-301796072.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.