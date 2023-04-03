CTK Trucking & Logistics Launches Charitable Giving Program to Benefit Local Community Through Customer Reviews

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTK Trucking & Logistics, a New York City-based trucking and logistics company, is announcing its latest philanthropic initiative aimed at giving back to the community it serves. Starting this month, the company will donate to charity for every review provided by its customers.

"We are thrilled to launch this initiative as a way to not only encourage our customers to leave feedback but also to give back to the community we are proud to serve," said Neal Mcleod, President of CTK Trucking & Logistics. "Our team is committed to making a difference in people's lives and supporting charitable organizations that share our values."

For every review left by a customer, CTK Trucking & Logistics will donate to a local charity of its choosing. The company hopes to make a meaningful impact by supporting organizations that focus on hunger relief, community development, and environmental sustainability, among other causes.

"We believe that giving back is an essential part of being a responsible corporate citizen," added Mcleod. "Our customers are the backbone of our business, and we want to show our appreciation by making a difference in the lives of those in need."

CTK Trucking & Logistics has been serving the New York City and Tri-State area for over seven years, providing top-notch trucking, logistics, demolition, and junk removal services to individuals and businesses alike. The company's commitment to exceptional customer service and sustainable practices has earned it an impressive reputation and a loyal customer base.

To learn more about CTK Trucking & Logistics and its philanthropic efforts, visit www.ctktrucking.com.

About CTK Trucking & Logistics

CTK Trucking & Logistics is a family-owned, New York City and State Certified Minority Business Enterprise offering trucking, logistics, demolition, and junk removal services across New York City and the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of collective industry experience, the CTK Trucking & Logistics team is committed to offering competitive pricing, fast service, and exceptional customer service, ensuring its individual and business clients' trucking and junk removal needs are met. Visit www.ctktrucking.com to learn more.

Story continues

CONTACT: Neal J. Mcleod

PHONE: (646) 730-5149

EMAIL: 356293@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctk-trucking--logistics-launches-charitable-giving-program-to-benefit-local-community-through-customer-reviews-301787131.html

SOURCE CTK Trucking & Logistics Inc.