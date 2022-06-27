CTL INTRODUCES CHROME AS A SERVICE (CaaS) AT ISTE LIVE 2022

CaaS entails a flexible alternative to a leasing model that bundles Chromebooks with a variety of services, including accidental damage, Google management and optional LTE all with an affordable monthly payment.

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL today announced at ISTE Live 22 the introduction of an option for customers to acquire Chromebooks with bundled services at a low monthly payment. It's called CaaS, or Chrome as a Service.

"We know that many education customers have a number of pain points related to managing their devices, especially during the pandemic," noted Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "Our CAAS model is an easy and affordable way to make sure the focus is on learning rather than the challenges related to break-fix and end-of-life management."

CaaS offers an abundance of specific benefits to customers, including:

Better cash flow

Reduced costs

Better management of device lifecycles

More flexibility

Enhanced IT productivity

Better user experience

Customers sign up for a two-year plan with 24 low monthly payments. The plan includes:

A variety of the latest generation Chromebook choices including Wi-Fi 6, 11.6" to 14" screens, and LTE.

Parts and Labor Coverage including:

Google EDU License

An option for unlimited, filtered multi-carrier LTE data connectivity (Education domains only)

Device refresh at the end of two years at a lower month-to-month rate

Plans start at 19.99 per month with several device options including LTE.

To learn more about the CTL CaaS program, you can book a demo here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

