U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,518.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,167.25
    +26.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.14
    +0.52 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1900
    +0.0650 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    -0.84 (-2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2700
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,252.72
    -145.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.31
    +9.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.37
    +34.56 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

CTL INTRODUCES CHROME AS A SERVICE (CaaS) AT ISTE LIVE 2022

·2 min read

CaaS entails a flexible alternative to a leasing model that bundles Chromebooks with a variety of services, including accidental damage, Google management and optional LTE all with an affordable monthly payment.

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL today announced at ISTE Live 22 the introduction of an option for customers to acquire Chromebooks with bundled services at a low monthly payment. It's called CaaS, or Chrome as a Service.

"We know that many education customers have a number of pain points related to managing their devices, especially during the pandemic," noted Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "Our CAAS model is an easy and affordable way to make sure the focus is on learning rather than the challenges related to break-fix and end-of-life management."

CaaS offers an abundance of specific benefits to customers, including:

  • Better cash flow

  • Reduced costs

  • Better management of device lifecycles

  • More flexibility

  • Enhanced IT productivity

  • Better user experience

Customers sign up for a two-year plan with 24 low monthly payments. The plan includes:

  • A variety of the latest generation Chromebook choices including Wi-Fi 6, 11.6" to 14" screens, and LTE.

  • Parts and Labor Coverage including:

  • Google EDU License

  • An option for unlimited, filtered multi-carrier LTE data connectivity (Education domains only)

  • Device refresh at the end of two years at a lower month-to-month rate

Plans start at 19.99 per month with several device options including LTE.

To learn more about the CTL CaaS program, you can book a demo here.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

Contact:           Mark Jorgensen
Email:               339430@email4pr.com
Number:           503-866-0850

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctl-introduces-chrome-as-a-service-caas-at-iste-live-2022-301575690.html

SOURCE CTL

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: GPU Demand Likely to Slow if Ethereum Moves to Proof-of-Stake

    A mov to PoS will also not solve Ethereum’s scaling problems, the report said.

  • Have $3,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond

    Last week, global investors withdrew over $30 billion from equity funds, the largest wave of selling since 2020 during the depths of the pandemic. What's more, Apple's Arcade could generate as much as $1.2 billion in the growing mobile gaming market.With the potential future release of augmented and virtual reality glasses, and maybe even the much-rumored Apple Car, there are plenty of opportunities left for this tech giant.

  • China questions the safety of open source code amid sanctions and tech dependency risks, but can it build a viable alternative?

    Debate about whether China can rely on open source codes, particularly those that originate in the West, has been growing in the country amid rising geopolitical and technology tensions, fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. One view gaining traction in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of open-source technologies, is that it must become more independent from the global open source community and bolster its indigenous ecosystem to avoid being expos

  • Google's Nest WiFi packs drop to record-low prices at Amazon

    Amazon slashes prices of Google's Nest WiFi system, so you can pick up a router for only $115.

  • Apple’s mixed reality headset may feature an M2 processor

    The latest version of Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset features the company’s recently announced M2 system-on-a-chip and 16GB of RAM, according to Mark Gurman.

  • US senators ask FTC to investigate Apple and Google over mobile tracking

    They mentioned how the information could be used against people seeking abortions.

  • Apple is reportedly developing a replacement for the original HomePod

    In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports Apple is readying a new HomePod speaker that will look and sound similar to the original 2018 model.

  • Bluepeak Partners with ClearComp for Sales Compensation Automation and Data Integration

    Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, has selected ClearComp as their provider of choice to provide tools to manage the ecosystems of sales compensation and incentives.

  • This Week in Apps: Twitter Notes, Instagram age verification, Spotify's Live Events

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

    Whether you’re in the market for a new MacBook or a shiny new iPad, here’s everything you need to know

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • French energy giants urge reduction of fuel and electricity use now

    Leaders of three French energy companies called on the French public Sunday to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Merrill Edge vs. Vanguard

    Merrill Edge's trading platform is deeply integrated with parent Bank of America's banking capabilities while Vanguard offers its mutual fund clients a few other asset classes.

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • The Secret to Retiring Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • Spirit-Frontier Deal Backed by ISS

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services reversed its position on the deal after Frontier sweetened its offer Friday.

  • Best Bond ETFs for 2022

    Bonds are loans to corporations, municipalities, or other entities. Investors loan their money to the entity and later receive interest on their principal. Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlike stock ETFs, are fixed-income funds that let investors earn income from interest payments.

  • Fear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slow-Motion Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the pain that has piled up in the US stock market, one thing has been in surprisingly short supply: Fear.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowVirtually every corner of Wall Street is

  • Why some analysts are talking about a short-term bottom in stocks: Morning Brief

    Proceed with caution on stocks, but perhaps with one eye open as well. More on this, and what to watch in markets on Monday, June 27, 2022.