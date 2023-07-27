CTO Realty (CTO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CTO Realty (CTO) reported $26.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.91 million, representing a surprise of +8.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CTO Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Interest Income from Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments : $1.06 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.

Revenue- Management Fee Income : $1.10 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.06.

Shares of CTO Realty have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

