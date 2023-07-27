U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,601.00
    +30.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2140
    -0.1910 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,267.43
    -133.69 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.07
    -3.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,397.09
    -494.07 (-1.50%)
     

CTO Realty (CTO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

CTO Realty (CTO) reported $26.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.91 million, representing a surprise of +8.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CTO Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Interest Income from Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments: $1.06 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Management Fee Income: $1.10 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.06.

View all Key Company Metrics for CTO Realty here>>>

Shares of CTO Realty have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research