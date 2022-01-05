U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1150
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.09
    -61.50 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

CTO Realty Growth Announces Record 2021 Transaction Activity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced its record 2021 acquisition and disposition activities.

2021 Acquisition Highlights

  • During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired eight mixed use or retail income properties for total acquisition volume of $249.1 million, representing a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 7.2%.

  • The 2021 acquisitions are in well-located submarkets of the high-growth markets of Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Notable new tenants in the Company’s portfolio include Sprouts, Burlington, At Home, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Synovus, Ross Dress for Less, Season’s 52, WeWork, Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Capital Grille.

2021 Disposition Highlights

  • During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company sold 15 income properties for total disposition volume of $162.3 million, at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.1%. The sale of the properties generated aggregate gains of $28.2 million.

  • The 2021 sold properties were comprised of fourteen single tenant properties and one two-tenant property, with nearly 40% of the 2021 disposition volume related to office properties.

  • During the same period, the Company sold a vacant six-acre development land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida for $6.3 million and 84,900 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $4.6 million.

  • During 2021, the joint venture entity that held the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of approximately 1,600 acres sold all of its remaining land for $67.0 million, resulting in distributions to the Company before taxes of approximately $24.4 million.

“This was another terrific year of execution for our team as we managed nearly half a billion of real estate transactions that allowed us to generate healthy gains from the disposition of existing stabilized assets, deploy capital into a number of high-quality, strong cash flowing properties that have excellent long-term fundamentals, and fully exit our legacy land holdings business,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “As we wrap up 2021 and our first full year as a REIT, we’re excited about the progress we’ve made towards building a best-in-class retail-based portfolio that we believe can drive increased cash flow and strong 2022 earnings growth, further supporting our very attractive dividend.”

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.ctoreit.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.

Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s present expectations and reasonable beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company’s exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(386) 944-5643

mpartridge@ctoreit.com



Recommended Stories

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates: Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped 14.1% in 2021's Final Month

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock gained 14.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price got a bump thanks to favorable analyst coverage, and it looks like investors are warming up to the tech giant after the completion of its infrastructure business spinoff. IBM completed its spinoff off its managed infrastructure services business early in November, with Big Blue retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company, Kyndrl (NYSE: KD).

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Dow sheds over 300 points, Nasdaq skids 2.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Dow loses grip on gains Wednesday and stocks fall to session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show robust discussion around the potential trimming of the central bank's record-sized balance sheet.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Interest-Rate Worries Batter Stock Market

    U.S. share benchmarks fell as investors analyzed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting in hopes of new clues about weaning markets off stimulus measures.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Why Salesforce.com Fell Over 6% Today

    Shares of cloud computing software giant salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 6.4% Wednesday as of 12:55 p.m. ET. Salesforce is now down 18% from its all-time high reached in November 2021. There was no specific news from Salesforce that caused this most recent dip.

  • H&R REIT and Primaris REIT Announce Completion of Plan of Arrangement and HOOPP Transaction

    H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R") (TSX: HR.UN) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) jointly announced today that the internal reorganization of H&R pursuant to which H&R's enclosed shopping mall business and certain other assets were spun-out to Primaris was completed on December 31, 2021. The transaction was implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") and H&R unitholders received one unit of Primaris for every four units of H&

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • Rivian Stock Got Cheaper Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Electric truck start-up Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) enjoyed an explosive initial public offering (IPO) late last year, more than doubling its price in its first week as a public company. Sadly, Rivian stock is moving in the opposite direction today. In a note out last night, investment bank Mizuho Securities argued that Rivian stock was a buy even before this morning's sell-off.