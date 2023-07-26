CTofficial:Federal Justice Department likely to open investigation over ticket scandal

Jul. 26—The Justice Department investigation would be the second federal investigation into the controversy. The Transportation Department's inspector general has subpoenaed state police for records and to meet with the law enforcement agency's top official.

"There's a federal investigation that's looming presently," Rovella told lawmakers Wednesday. "And there could be a second federal investigation this week."

Officials are in the process of reviewing whether data drawn from falsified tickets was used in applications for federal funds, Rovella testified.

Rovella also raised the specter that the state may need to notify people who were convicted in part based on testimony provided by officers who allegedly falsified tickets — potentially raising due process concerns about those convictions.

"Those conversations are still ongoing with the Chief State's Attorney's Office on how we're going to handle this," he said.

Rovella testified during a joint meeting by the legislature's Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees.

Auditor: Highly likely CT troopers submitted 25K+ false tickets

Feds subpoena CT State Police amid false ticket scandal

Lawmakers also heard from audit co-author Ken Barone, of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project, which analyzes racial profiling data that police departments across the state are legally required to submit.

Barone laid out the details of the audit, which was released last month. It found that troopers likely entered at least 25,966 false traffic tickets into a State Police database that supervisors use to monitor ticket writing.

The Racial Profiling Prohibition Project uses that same database to analyze traffic stops for signs of racial profiling under a state law. Because the false traffic tickets tended to identify the driver as white, they made it seem as if the State Police stopped more white drivers — and a lower percentage of non-white drivers — than they actually did.

Besides Rovella and Barone, lawmakers also heard from former state Rep. William R. Dyson and audit contributor James Fazzalaroof of the state-funded Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project; Colonel Stavros Mellekas and Lieutenant Colonel Mark Davison of the State Police; and Tod Fedigan and Andrew Matthews of the Connecticut State Police Union.

The forum was broadcast live online.

The audit didn't look at why troopers may have written false tickets or whether it was intentional — a point Barone and others emphasized repeatedly on Wednesday.

Barone also took pains to lay out what he said was the audit's "conservative" approach. Auditors found what they believe are false tickets by comparing tickets entered into the State Police database with ones entered into a citation database maintained by the judiciary.

Those databases should match, but small mistakes in entering the data can sometimes accumulate. Barone said that auditors ran their analysis multiple times to account for normal human error.

"We ran the analysis over 20 times accounting for different things," Barone said. "One thing that stood out to me was the trend never changed."

The State Police are currently running their own audit, Davison testified, part of which is currently in draft form. At one point during the meeting, Rovella went back-and-forth with Judiciary co-chair Rep. Steven Stafstrom, a Democrat of Bridgeport, over what the State Police will be able to share from its internal investigation, and when, because of the potential for federal investigations.

"That means it's almost a ground stop for us," Rovella said. "Because we will not interfere nor tamper with a federal investigation."

Rovella ultimately committed to get the committees more information on how many officers it suspects may have falsified tickets by Oct. 15, but he said a full internal affairs investigation to establish intent would take more time.

Union representatives raised concerns with the audit's findings, saying that some of the false tickets may have been due to honest errors entering paper tickets into electronic systems or other clerical and technological issues.

The State Police's prior leadership also put intense pressure on troopers to write traffic tickets, Fedigan and Matthews said.

At one point, Fedigan gave the hypothetical example of troopers telling motorists over their cruiser's public address system to buckle their seatbelt then entering it into the State Police ticket database as a citation, whether intentionally or out of carelessness.

"We're not saying there's nothing there," Matthews said. "What we're saying is there's a possibility there may be explanations why the numbers are what they are."

Fedigan and Matthews also emphasized repeatedly during the meeting that they know the 68 current troopers identified by the audit personally and believe in their character.

"We know the men and women that are currently on the list of 68 troopers," Fedigan said. "They are good men and women."

One thing everyone agreed on — any troopers found to have intentionally falsified records should no longer be on the force.

The meeting came under some criticism from community advocates before it even happened.

At a forum hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Hartford last week, Connecticut State Conference president and national board member Scot X. Esdaile said legislators need to hear from members of the community..

"The public hearing that they scheduled for July 26, it's not really a public hearing, because we're not going to have the opportunity to have our voices heard and give our opinions," Esdaile said.

"It's imperative that we demand an open public hearing where our voices will be heard at the table," Esdaile added.

And at a small rally in front of the State Capitol on Tuesday night, Keren Prescott had harsh words for Lamont and other state officials she said aren't doing enough to address the ticket writing scandal and other issues of police accountability.

"Every last one of y'all that sits here and swears up and down that you are a Democrat and that you stand for the people, then let me see where you stand on this right here," said Prescott, founder of the advocacy group PowerUp Connecticut, as she gestured to the Capitol behind her.

"I don't care what side of the aisle you're on," she added. "Wrong is wrong. And you know this is wrong."

